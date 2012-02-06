Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and More
-
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (cryptopp), Mageia (apache), Slackware (httpd), and Ubuntu (squid, squid3).
-
Monthly Report (September 2021)
Reproducible Builds
There have been 3 releases of rebuilderd this month, 0.14.0, and two minor bugfix releases, 0.14.1 and 0.14.2.
The 0.14.0 release introduced experimental support to rebuild Tails images in #66. Tails is a portable operating system that’s known for it’s strong focus on privacy and security, and commonly used by activists, journalists and various human-rights NGOs. It already had reproducible images for a long time (since around 2017), but you had to reproduce the images manually. Starting with this release you can setup rebuilderd to monitor Tails for new releases and automatically attempt to recreate the release from source, on your own independent build system
-
Reproducible Builds in September 2021 — reproducible-builds.org
The goal behind “reproducible builds” is to ensure that no deliberate flaws have been introduced during compilation processes via promising or mandating that identical results are always generated from a given source. This allowing multiple third-parties to come to an agreement on whether a build was compromised or not by a system of distributed consensus.
In these reports we outline the most important things that have been happening in the world of reproducible builds in the past month:
-
TuxCare Services Launches Database Live Patching for MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL - No Maintenance Window Required [Ed: Ambitious claims as they assume 100% assurance all patches would not cause any conflicts or require some form of human intervention, testing, debugging etc.]
-TuxCare announced today the availability of DatabaseCare, its live patching service for the most common open-source enterprise-grade databases, MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL -- which is a first in the industry.
-
Company That Routes Billions of Text Messages Quietly Says It Was Hacked
A company that is a critical part of the global telecommunications infrastructure used by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and several others around the world such as Vodafone and China Mobile, quietly disclosed that hackers were inside its systems for years, impacting more than 200 of its clients and potentially millions of cellphone users worldwide.
-
Syniverse Hack - Schneier on Security
No details about the hack. It could be nothing. It could be a national intelligence service looking for information.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 527 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
Kernel: Raspberry Pi, Intel/x86, and Asahi Linux (M1)
Raspberry Pi 4 SSD Case With Stats Display
In this project, we’re going to be taking my previous Raspberry Pi Desktop Case design and adapting it to accommodate an SSD underneath the Pi. The case uses the same Raspberry Pi and Ice Tower combination that I used on the last version, but this time I’m going to add a Geekworm mSata SSD shield and a 128gb SSD. I’ve chosen an mSata shield and drive as these are typically quite a bit cheaper than NVME drives, and you don’t get that much benefit from using an NVME drive as you’re limited by the maximum speed of the USB 3 port in any case. You only really benefit from an NVME drive if it is connected through a PCIe port. You can buy a premade kit to assemble your own Pi SSD Case from my Etsy store.
Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and More
Recent comments
57 min 38 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago
23 hours 25 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago