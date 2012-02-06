Hardware Hacking: BreadBin and Arduino
BreadBin Is An 8-bit TTL CPU On A Breadboard, In A Bread Bin | Hackaday
The total circuit is incredibly compact for a complete CPU, using just 33 chips. This includes 64 KB of flash to store programs as well as a 555 timer to generate a clock signal. I/Os are limited to simple eight-bit input and output buses, but a sixteen-bit address bus gives it plenty of space to add ROM, RAM or fancier interfaces.
Duco is a wall-climbing robot that paints circuit murals | Arduino Blog
An Arduino Uno board controls Duco through a motor shield. It has two stepper motors, a servo motor, a linear actuator, and a UV light. It is capable of switching between two different pens — normally the conductive and dielectric ink. The UV light cures the ink after Duco applies it to a wall. Most of Duco’s frame parts were 3D-printed.
OMNi is a modular, omnidirectional robot for museum duties | Arduino Blog
Museums allow people to explore topics in history, science, and much more through the use of exhibits that are often comprised of screens or some other interactive medium. Staff are given the role of visiting each one periodically and checking to see if they still work correctly as well as guide visitors around the area, thus taking them away from other tasks. To solve this problem, a pair from EDM Studio in Vancouver (Will Donaldson and Darran Edmundson) wanted to build an autonomous telepresence robotic platform, called “OMNi,” which could do both on its own.
Portenta H7 Lite Connected brings back WiFi & Bluetooth - CNX Software
Arduino has launched another Arduino Pro board! Well, sort of. Let’s not get too excited. The Portenta H7 Lite Connected is based on last month’s Portenta H7 Lite that itself was a cost-optimized version of Portenta H7 board without a wireless module, USB-C video output, and only fitted with the lower cost Microchip ATECC608 secure element.
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
Kernel: Raspberry Pi, Intel/x86, and Asahi Linux (M1)
Raspberry Pi 4 SSD Case With Stats Display
In this project, we’re going to be taking my previous Raspberry Pi Desktop Case design and adapting it to accommodate an SSD underneath the Pi. The case uses the same Raspberry Pi and Ice Tower combination that I used on the last version, but this time I’m going to add a Geekworm mSata SSD shield and a 128gb SSD. I’ve chosen an mSata shield and drive as these are typically quite a bit cheaper than NVME drives, and you don’t get that much benefit from using an NVME drive as you’re limited by the maximum speed of the USB 3 port in any case. You only really benefit from an NVME drive if it is connected through a PCIe port. You can buy a premade kit to assemble your own Pi SSD Case from my Etsy store.
Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and More
