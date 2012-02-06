Openwashing 5G, Ampere, and Sony
Open Source 5G Ecosystem Solutions on Display at ONE Summit, as US Government Hosts Security Mini Summit
LF Networking (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, today announced its 5G Super Blueprint initiative will host use case demonstrations across 5G, edge, IoT, and cloud native during Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day, October 11-12, 2021.
The 5G Super Blueprint is a community-driven integration of multiple open source initiatives that, collaboratively, demonstrate end-to-end use cases of end user implementation architectures. LFN creates a framework based on these integrated initiatives and projects to then develop blueprints, defined by a community-driven process that allows end-to-end solution use cases across vertical markets.
Open Source Firmware Monthly Cadence of New Releases for Ampere® Altra®
Ampere is committed to supporting open-source firmware on its platforms. Open-source firmware is critical to the datacenter ecosystem and future innovation. Our customers require these solutions to work seamlessly on their platforms. In this whitepaper, we discuss how Ampere meets this need through our support for TianoCore/EDK, LinuxBoot, OpenBMC and OpenOCD.
Ampere Computing Steps Up With Monthly Open-Source Firmware Releases - Phoronix
We have covered previously how Ampere Computing has been working on open-source firmware for their Ampere Altra processors and their reference server designs while now they are stepping up to the plate and committing to a monthly release cycle for their open-source firmware.
Ampere has already proven themselves as the most capable AArch64 server vendor to date and with their new Ampere Altra Max at 128 cores per socket showing they can compete with the latest offerings from AMD and Intel for highly scalable workloads. They are also now making inroads on their open-source firmware strategy.
Sony Has Begun Accelerating Their Contributions To Open-Source / Linux - Phoronix
At last week's Linux Foundation Open-Source Summit / Embedded Linux Conference there was a Sony presentation about their history with open-source/Linux and how since last year they have been "accelerating" their open-source contributions.
Hiroyuki Fukuchi and Kazumi Sato of Sony had an interesting presentation about how they have utilized open-source/Linux over the past two decades in their consumer electronics and how their relationship with open-source has evolved over that time. It also covered their work on establishing an open-source program office at the company and how their contributions have most recently changed.
