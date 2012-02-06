Mozilla: CISA, Rust, Rally, and SUMO Mozilla Releases Security Updates for Firefox and Firefox ESR | CISA Mozilla has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Firefox and Firefox ESR . An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system. CISA encourages users and administrators to review the Mozilla security advisories for Firefox 93, Firefox ESR 78.15, and Firefox ESR 91.2.

Baby Steps In the previous “dyn async traits” posts, I talked about how we can think about the compiler as synthesizing an impl that performed the dynamic dispatch. In this post, I wanted to start explore a theoretical future in which this impl was written manually by the Rust programmer. This is in part a thought exercise, but it’s also a possible ingredient for a future design: if we could give programmers more control over the “impl Trait for dyn Trait” impl, then we could enable a lot of use cases.

Control your data for good with Rally - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog Let’s face it, if you have ever used the internet or signed up for an online account, or even read a blog post like this one, chances are that your data has left a permanent mark on the interwebs and online services have exploited your data without your awareness for a very long time. The Fight for Privacy The fight for privacy is compounded by the rise in misinformation and platforms like Facebook willingly sharing information that is untrustworthy, shutting down platforms like Crowdtangle and recently terminating the accounts of New York University researchers that built Ad Observer, an extension dedicated to bringing greater transparency to political advertising. We think a better internet is one where people have more control over their data.

Introducing Abby Parise – The Mozilla Support Blog It’s with great pleasure that I introduce Abby Parise, who is the latest addition to the Customer Experience team. Abby is taking the role of Support Content Manager, so you’ll definitely see more of her in SUMO. If you were with us or have watched September’s community call, you might’ve seen her there.

