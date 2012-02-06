Android Leftovers
Mozilla: CISA, Rust, Rally, and SUMO
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
Kernel: Raspberry Pi, Intel/x86, and Asahi Linux (M1)
Raspberry Pi 4 SSD Case With Stats Display
In this project, we’re going to be taking my previous Raspberry Pi Desktop Case design and adapting it to accommodate an SSD underneath the Pi. The case uses the same Raspberry Pi and Ice Tower combination that I used on the last version, but this time I’m going to add a Geekworm mSata SSD shield and a 128gb SSD. I’ve chosen an mSata shield and drive as these are typically quite a bit cheaper than NVME drives, and you don’t get that much benefit from using an NVME drive as you’re limited by the maximum speed of the USB 3 port in any case. You only really benefit from an NVME drive if it is connected through a PCIe port. You can buy a premade kit to assemble your own Pi SSD Case from my Etsy store.
