Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of October 2021 07:19:09 AM

But over the years, GNOME packed on the pounds until my laptop, with its Sempron 3000+ and 1 GB of RAM just could not run it anymore. At least not if you wanted to do anything with the laptop.

[...]

GNOME is the only desktop that actually supports them properly out of the box, and that’s why I got so used to GNOME on Fedora and carried over using GNOME on this PC.

Much of the work on proper scaling support was Canonical, because hey, open source. Everyone has an itch to scratch and at the end of the day, hopefully problems get solved.

I doubt Red Hat ever would have looked into this. How many corporate laptops, or headless servers, are going to benefit from HiDPI displays that basically Macs and a few PCs have in them?

In closing, Bunsenlabs is just not a distribution I can say I recommend.

It’s not enough of a RAM savings that anything remotely modern will benefit too much from, and if you’re under that much memory pressure, you should probably look into setting up a KDE distribution with ZSwap in play.

I can’t see the reason to recommend a desktop with less features, or one with a higher learning curve, or one that they’re just shoving all of GNOME into anyway to a person when they ask what can be done for an older system.

I do think the fact that nobody is worried about doing better than KDE is, is a little concerning, but it’s nowhere near as bad as the situation on Windows. Since Microsoft considers a 3 year old PC ancient trash, and your RAM modules are soldered in, good luck trying to upgrade that. But moving over to a nice efficient GNU/Linux distribution is one way to buck the trend in software bloat.

