Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, FLOSS Weekly, 0 A.D. and More
-
facebook down, lets encrypt root cert expiration, more support woes, and happier times
-
Can social media be decentralized? James Vasile of Open Tech Strategies and DSNP is working on several projects at once toward that goal. Vasile touches on these goals and much more including the fediverse, palgorithms (personal algorithms), advantages and limits of clouds and blockchains. It's a fascinating, wide-ranging discussion with Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett of FLOSS Weekly.
-
So I went to the office today with the intention of making a proper video, but once I sat down at the computer, I started playing my favorite free and open source game 0 A.D. I quickly realized that I wasn't going to make any real content today.
-
Introducing the new Linux For Everyone show! Jason's making room for a couple new co-hosts. In this first trailer, meet Jason's friend and musical partner-in-crime Jerry Morrison.
-
A Quick overview of Archcraft 2021.09.25
-
We've talked about Enterprise Linux Security from the worldview of the system administrator, but what's it like on the other side? In this episode, Jay and Joao are joined by Atalay Kelestemur, an Ethical Hacker, as we discuss the mindset of the attacker.
-
Our virtual LUG of experts had a lot to say about the Linus Tech Tips Switch to Linux challenge. We recap what is going on, how it could go wrong, and what we hope happens.
This release is an excerpt from our LINUX Unplugged live stream on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021.
-
It's final push time on a big project for Mike, but Chris is the one who is exhausted. Still we've got some new insights into testing and thoughts on an emerging category of developer.
Plus, why the hermit developer is alive and well, some important feedback, and a Python tip.
Latest Steam Client Update Brings PipeWire Desktop Capture on Linux, Reduces Vulkan Pre-Caching Sizes
The new stable Steam Client update is packed with lots of goodies for Linux users, starting with the availability of the PipeWire desktop capture feature, which can be enabled if you launch the Steam Client with the -pipewire command-line option.
It also reduces the size of Vulkan pre-caching datasets by splitting and versioning them according to the capabilities of your graphics driver, as well as of Proton versions available in your system. Due to this change, the Vulkan pre-caching datasets will start from scratch after updating to the new Steam Client version.
today's howtos
-
MongoDB doesn’t need an introduction, the one who is system administrating and developing would already know about it. It is a NoSQL database available to install on popular operating systems to provide a database without a fixed structure, hence easily scalable. Here in this article, we will learn the steps to easily install or create a MongoDB Database server container on the Docker Engine platform.
-
SMB is a client-server, file-sharing protocol that stands for Server Message Block which was invented by IBM in 1984 for the purpose of allowing computers to access files for reading or writing on a remote host using the LAN (Local area network). The SMB protocol that makes available the files or directories that are accessed on the remote host are called shares. This means that we can mount a shared file or directory to our system using the local area network.
SMB was previously known as CIFS and is the old version or dialect of SMB which stands for Common Internet File System which was created by Microsoft and is a particular implementation of the Server Message Block protocol.
In this article, we will provide you with each and every little step on how to mount SMB shares on Ubuntu using the Samba file server. Samba uses the SMB protocol and has the same function as SMB i-e enabling file sharing on Local area networks with other systems. But before going forward let me highlight a point that this article assumes that you have already shared a directory on a remote system and you will access that directory in this article.
-
Cassandra or Apache Cassandra is an open-source NoSQL database initially developed by Facebook but later moved on to Apache license; therefore, it is now known as Apache Cassandra as well. The NoSQL databases are primarily used to compete in the current technology era by providing support to process graphical content, videos. As Cassandra belongs to the NoSQL category, it stores data in the form of key value pairs and uses its own query retrieving language known as CQL (Cassandra Query Language). The outermost shell of Cassandra is known as Cluster and it consists of several nodes, nodes are just the instance of Cassandra running on a machine.
-
A USB drive, also known as a USB flash drive or a pen drive, is a widely used external storage device that can be utilized to back up or transfer data from one system to another. As the file system is supported in a GUI Operating System such as Windows and GNOME Desktop in CentOS, which helps you to immediately mount a USB and access its data. However, most CentOS users prefer to mount the USB drive using the command-line method as they are used to working around the terminal. If you are one of them, you have to manually mount the USB drive in your CentOS terminal to access the USB data.
This post will demonstrate to you how to mount a USB drive in CentOS. So, let’s start!
-
Docker Compose is a tool that is utilized for defining and running several containers as a single service. It is used in staging, development, and testing environments. Docker Compose works by defining a stack in its “.yml” file and then executing it by utilizing docker-compose command. Docker Compose permits you to link multiple containers together and deploy an application with only one command. It also assists in maintaining the continuity of the Integration workflow.
Using Docker Compose, you can create multiple containers and add local or official images such as “Nginx”. Inside a Docker Container, you can install packages, add or remove various settings of that specific container. In this post, we will talk about how to use Nginx with Docker Compose.
To use Nginx with Docker Compose, you need to install and enable Docker and Docker Compose on your system. Follow the post to proceed with the installation procedure.
-
You may require more than one operating system at once while keeping your device on a single parent OS. You can do so by using a third-party tool to install the other operating system virtually and can be used: for example, VirtualBox is being widely used to get the Linux-based OS on your host operating system. Most of the users keep Windows as their primary OS and install the other operating system on virtual machines. Contrary to these virtual machines access, you can make a live USB of the secondary OS that helps to use that operating system without affecting the functionality of the primary OS.
-
The apt-get command is a common and useful Linux command. Linux OS users have definitely used the “apt-get” command. If you are new to Linux, then you must know the usage of this command. The “apt-get” command is the Advanced Package Tool (APT) that handles software installation and removing. In this Article, several uses of apt-get commands on Debian 11(Linux OS) will be discussed in detail which will be very helpful for both beginners and users of the Debian system.
The apt and apt-get commands are used for management of packages, the difference is that all the functions performed by apt-get, apt-cache and apt-config commands are solely performed by apt command so this is also the reason that apt command is now getting popular day by day.
-
Not many Linux editors can match the processing power of Okteta in terms of handling the complexities of raw data files. Okteta meets its functional objectives through the implementation of simplified algorithmic raw data display mechanisms.
-
PHP 8.0 is a significant update of the PHP language released on November 26, 2020, a giant leap forward from the existing PHP 7.4 release. The new PHP contains many new features and optimizations, including named arguments, union types, attributes, constructor property promotion, match expression, null safe operators, JIT and improvements in the type system, error handling, and consistency.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PHP 8.0 on openSUSE 15 Leap.
-
NGINX is an open-source, free HTTP server software. In addition to its HTTP server capabilities, NGINX can also function as a proxy server for e-mail (IMAP, POP3, and SMTP) and a reverse proxy and load balancer for HTTP, TCP, and UDP servers. The goal behind NGINX was to create the fastest web server around, and maintaining that excellence is still a central goal of the Nginx project. NGINX consistently beats Apache and other servers in benchmarks measuring web server performance and is now the most popular used web server according to W3Tech.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS using the default Ubuntu repository or the alternative PPA by Ondřej Surý with a free TLS/SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt.
-
According to the su man page, the su command is used to either become another user during a login session or switch to the superuser.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Logwatch on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Logwatch is a customizable, pluggable log-monitoring system. It will go through your logs for a given period of time and generate a report and then mail the details to your email.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Logwatch monitoring log file on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
No, it is no Duff beer if that rings a bell. Today, we are talking about Duf disk utility, an open-source, free “Disk Usage Free Utility” written in Goland and released under MIT license. The disk utility supports multi-platforms such as BSD, Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.
Duf is a command-line utility to find disk usage in Linux and Unix-like systems terminals. One of the excellent features of Duf is its ability to display the disk usage details in a beautiful, user-friendly layout in tab form. Some extra features with Duf include disk usage out in JSON output.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Duf on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Shotcut video editor on a Chromebook Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
In this video, we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on Linux Lite 5.4.
-
This guide will show you how to use “find” and “locate” commands to find files and directories on your Linux file systems.
There are times when you want to access a specific file but can’t find it on your Linux system. While there are many ways with which we can search and locate files and directories on Linux, the easiest and quickest is probably through the terminal.
Games: Godot Engine, Handheld Consoles With Linux, and "Linux Gamers Demolish Steam Hardware Survey"
-
The upcoming Godot 3.4 release will provide a number of new features which have been backported from the 4.0 development branch (see our release policy for details on the various Godot versions). This beta 6 build provides additional features and fixes to bugs reported against previous builds.
If you already reviewed the changelog for the previous beta, you can skip right to the differences between beta 5 and beta 6.
As usual, you can try it live with the online version of the Godot editor updated for this release.
-
Gaming phones have been around for years at this point, but in many ways, they’re just beginning to hit their stride. Early models played it safe, while newer models are much bolder about being gaming-first devices. The RedMagic 6S Pro is a perfect example of this. Not only does it pack some serious punch in the chipset and hardware, but it’s full of gaming features, not to mention style. Let’s take a further look in this review.
-
Want to see inside a Steam Deck? Valve has delivered in the latest video although they're keen to remind people not to do any of this yourself.
Valve say it's both a "How to" video and a "Why you shouldn't do any of this". Although they mention once you have it you have a right to do so, it's not recommended. With everything packed so tightly together they're giving a warning about damage to batteries, something that could cause a fire so there's a threat to your life kind of warning involved if you do it wrong. The warranty also doesn't cover any damage done by you if you really choose to do this.
-
Valve’s Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch display, built-in game controllers, a custom AMD processor with RDNA 2 graphics, and a starting price of $399, which makes the Steam Deck one of the most affordable devices in its category.
But the entry-level model has just 64GB of eMMC storage, which means you have to pay $529 or more to get a version with a faster, higher-capacity PCIe NVMe solid state drive. The good news is a new video from Valve shows exactly how to open up the Steam Deck and add or upgrade an SSD. The bad news is Valve highly recommends you don’t actually do that, since there’s a high risk that you’ll damage your device.
-
Gaming on linux has always been fairly niche but it's slowly over time gaining more traction, and for the past 3 months Linux gamers have made up 1% of the market share, that might now sound like a lot but let's put that into perspective.
Recent comments
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 14 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 23 min ago