KDE Gear 21.08.2 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Okular, Konsole, Gwenview, Kate, and Other Apps
KDE Gear 21.08.2 is here about five weeks after the first point release to KDE Gear 21.08 with more improvements for your favorite KDE apps, including the popular Dolphin file manager, which no longer stays open in the background after running an archive operation using the context menu and then exiting the app.
KDE’s standard document viewer app Okular has been updated in KDE Gear 21.08.2 to automatically enable the “Force rasterization” setting when printing a document using a scaling mode that requires this setting to be active, as well as to strip off trailing newline characters when copying text and prompt users to save a read-only file on a different location.
