Android Leftovers
-
NVIDIA is reportedly testing an Android TV 11 update for the SHIELD TV
-
The first Android 12-based custom ROMs are ready for you to install
-
Android 12 Gets A Tasty New Dessert Name - Tech
-
Google Assistant ‘Quick Phrases’ Feature Spotted on Android 12 Beta, Lets You Skip ‘Hey Google’ Trigger | Technology News
-
Top 10 Best Strategy Games For Android
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 527 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
NVIDIA Driver Releases
Games: The Long Dark, Old Games, and Valve
Android Leftovers
KDE Gear 21.08.2 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Okular, Konsole, Gwenview, Kate, and Other Apps
KDE Gear 21.08.2 is here about five weeks after the first point release to KDE Gear 21.08 with more improvements for your favorite KDE apps, including the popular Dolphin file manager, which no longer stays open in the background after running an archive operation using the context menu and then exiting the app. KDE’s standard document viewer app Okular has been updated in KDE Gear 21.08.2 to automatically enable the “Force rasterization” setting when printing a document using a scaling mode that requires this setting to be active, as well as to strip off trailing newline characters when copying text and prompt users to save a read-only file on a different location.
Recent comments
8 min 24 sec ago
22 min 10 sec ago
5 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 19 min ago
6 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago