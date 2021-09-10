NVIDIA Driver Releases
-
NVIDIA driver 470.74 Proprietary Release - LinuxStoney
NVIDIA Corporation has unveiled a new release of the proprietary driver NVIDIA 470.74 . The driver is available for Linux (ARM64, x86_64), FreeBSD (x86_64) and Solaris (x86_64).
-
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver 470.62.05 rolls out for Linux
More improvements and new extensions have landed for the NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver with version 470.62.05 out now.
-
NVIDIA 470.62.05 Beta Brings Vulkan Video Updates - Phoronix
VIDIA today published their newest Vulkan beta driver update for Windows and Linux with some new extension support plus Vulkan Video enhancements.
Following yesterday's Vulkan 1.2.195 spec release, VK_KHR_format_feature_flags2 and VK_KHR_maintenance4 are now supported. Those are some subtle but important extensions moving forward.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 445 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
NVIDIA Driver Releases
Games: The Long Dark, Old Games, and Valve
Android Leftovers
KDE Gear 21.08.2 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Okular, Konsole, Gwenview, Kate, and Other Apps
KDE Gear 21.08.2 is here about five weeks after the first point release to KDE Gear 21.08 with more improvements for your favorite KDE apps, including the popular Dolphin file manager, which no longer stays open in the background after running an archive operation using the context menu and then exiting the app. KDE’s standard document viewer app Okular has been updated in KDE Gear 21.08.2 to automatically enable the “Force rasterization” setting when printing a document using a scaling mode that requires this setting to be active, as well as to strip off trailing newline characters when copying text and prompt users to save a read-only file on a different location.
Recent comments
8 min 24 sec ago
22 min 10 sec ago
5 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 19 min ago
6 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago