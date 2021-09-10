NVIDIA Driver Releases NVIDIA driver 470.74 Proprietary Release - LinuxStoney NVIDIA Corporation has unveiled a new release of the proprietary driver NVIDIA 470.74 . The driver is available for Linux (ARM64, x86_64), FreeBSD (x86_64) and Solaris (x86_64).

NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver 470.62.05 rolls out for Linux More improvements and new extensions have landed for the NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver with version 470.62.05 out now.

NVIDIA 470.62.05 Beta Brings Vulkan Video Updates - Phoronix VIDIA today published their newest Vulkan beta driver update for Windows and Linux with some new extension support plus Vulkan Video enhancements. Following yesterday's Vulkan 1.2.195 spec release, VK_KHR_format_feature_flags2 and VK_KHR_maintenance4 are now supported. Those are some subtle but important extensions moving forward.

Games: The Long Dark, Old Games, and Valve The Long Dark - Episode Four is out now | GamingOnLinux Hinterland has released Episode Four "Fury, Then Silence" of The Long Dark story mode getting one step closer to reaching the conclusion with big updates planned in future. "A murderous gang of convicts have captured Mackenzie. Desperate to escape one of the darkest corners of Great Bear Island, he must somehow survive his fiercest enemy yet. Can Mackenzie recover the Hardcase, continue his search for Astrid, and save the innocents caught up in this deadly confrontation?"

Fun, Franchises and ReMastered Classic Games This of course brings me to the last two weeks in which I purchased two aRPGs (Action RPGs). One was a remastered version of an absolute classic, Diablo 2: Resurrected. It's basically the same game as 20 years ago with a total visual overhaul. Every other aspect of the game has been left untouched. The second is a much newer game that came out in the last couple years for the Switch and recently made it's way to Steam and runs on Linux via Proton: Minecraft: Dungeons.

Valve opens up a Steam Deck to explain why it thinks you shouldn’t Valve has posted an official teardown of its upcoming handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck. Before diving into the teardown, though, the company spends about a minute to strongly caution against taking one apart unless you’re sure you know what you’re doing.

Valve tears down Steam Deck (but don’t you dare do this at home) Indeed, the 5-minute video goes into great detail on how to perform Steam Deck surgery, and even states you have the “right” to open up your Steam Deck, but more than half of the video discourages you from doing so.