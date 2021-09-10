today's leftovers
Dutch python meeting: structural pattern matching - Sebastiaan Zeeff
Structural pattern matching (PEP (python enhancement proposal) 634) is the main new feature of the new python 3.10.
Not everyone was happy with structural pattern matching. One of the comments: I see the match statement as a domain specific language that looks like python, but that does something surprisingly differently. Yes it is a special mini-language. A bit like regular expressions, which is also a special mini-language within python.
What is structural pattern matching?
Data@Mozilla: My first time experience at the SciPy conference
In July 2021, I and a few fellow Mozillians attended the SciPy conference with Mozilla as a diversity sponsor, meaning that our sponsorship went towards paying the stipend for the diversity speaker, Tess Tannenbaum. This was my first time attending a SciPy conference and also my first time supporting data science recruiting efforts at a conference. The conference involved the showcasing of the latest open source Python projects for advancement in scientific computing. I was eager to meet the contributors of many commonly used data science Python packages and hear about new features in upcoming releases. I was excited about having this opportunity as I strongly believe that conference attendance is an extremely rewarding experience for networking and learning about industry trends. As a Data Scientist, my day to day work often involves using Python libraries such as scikit-learn, numpy and pandas to derive insights from data. It felt particularly close to heart for a technical and data science geek like me to learn about code developments and use cases from other enthusiasts in the industry.
One talk that I particularly enjoyed was on the topic of Time-to-Event Modeling in Python led by Brian Kent and a few other data science experts. Time-to-Event Modeling is also referred to as survival analysis, which was traditionally used in biological research studies to predict lifespans. The speakers at the talk were the contributors of some of the most popular survival analysis python packages. For example, Lifelines is an introductory Python package that can be used for starters in survival analysis. Scikit-Survival is another package built on top of Scikit-learn, which is a commonly used package in machine learning. The focus of the talk was around how survival analysis could be useful in many different scenarios, such as in customer analytics. There is also increasing usage of survival analysis in SaaS businesses where it can be used to predict customer churn, which can help companies plan their retention strategies. I am curious how Mozilla can potentially apply survival analysis in ways that also respects data governance guidelines.
New Release: Tor Browser 10.5.8
Tor Browser 10.5.8 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version updates Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux to 78.15.0esr. This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Open Access Ninja
There have been open access beer recipes before – indeed, brewing culture in by nature collaborative and open. But the point of Open Access Ninja isn't (merely) making beer – it's making a point. It's that malamudian showmanship.
Introducing InclusiveAccess.org
Against this backdrop, a new sales model known as “Inclusive Access” has taken off. Also known as automatic textbook billing, this model adds the cost of digital course content into students’ tuition and fees. Hardly known five years ago, one in three college students reported participating in at least one Inclusive Access course during the 2020-21 academic year.
Introducing raspberrypi.com
NVIDIA Driver Releases
Games: The Long Dark, Old Games, and Valve
Android Leftovers
KDE Gear 21.08.2 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Okular, Konsole, Gwenview, Kate, and Other Apps
KDE Gear 21.08.2 is here about five weeks after the first point release to KDE Gear 21.08 with more improvements for your favorite KDE apps, including the popular Dolphin file manager, which no longer stays open in the background after running an archive operation using the context menu and then exiting the app. KDE’s standard document viewer app Okular has been updated in KDE Gear 21.08.2 to automatically enable the “Force rasterization” setting when printing a document using a scaling mode that requires this setting to be active, as well as to strip off trailing newline characters when copying text and prompt users to save a read-only file on a different location.
