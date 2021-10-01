GNU nano 5.9 was released
Version 5.5 brought the option --minibar, for a minimized user interface, and version 5.6 brought the spotlighting of a search match, in black on yellow by default. Subsequent versions added a few minor things and fixed some bugs.
-
