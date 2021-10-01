Version 5.5 brought the option --minibar, for a minimized user interface, and version 5.6 brought the spotlighting of a search match, in black on yellow by default. Subsequent versions added a few minor things and fixed some bugs.

Unlike the last snapshot, this is a ‘calm before the storm’ snapshot as Feren OS’s new Store and new icon set update are in the works and neither of them are anywhere near ready yet. Anyway, today, I’m proud to announce the release of Feren OS 2021.10. These releases are a regular occurence that usually occur every 4 months and provide the latest updates to Feren OS at the time of the ISO’s release right from the get-go. Also: Feren OS 2021.10 Available to Download

FSF Announces LibrePlanet 2022 Plans LibrePlanet 2022 returns online: Submit your session proposal by Dec. 1 — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software The fourteenth edition of the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) conference on technology and social justice will be held in spring 2022, online. The Call for Sessions is now open, and will close on December 1, 2022. Potential talks should examine free software through the lens of this year's theme: Living Liberation.

LibrePlanet 2022 CFS office hours — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software The LibrePlanet call for sessions is open now, will be open until December 1, and we want to hear from you! Speaking at a conference, and even submitting a proposal, can be intimidating or hard. Luckily, some great, experienced speakers are volunteering their time to help out during the CFS office hours. Whether you want to propose a talk and want feedback on your idea, proposal wording, talk title, or just advice on how to deal with nerves, there is one more office hour slot scheduled over the next few weeks.