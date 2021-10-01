Language Selection

IceWM 2.8 window manager released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 7th of October 2021 03:02:06 PM
GNU
Linux

Available release of a lightweight window manager of IceWM 2.8 . IceWM provides full control through keyboard shortcuts, the ability to use virtual desktops, taskbar and application menus. The window manager is configured through a fairly simple configuration file, it is possible to use skins. Built-in applets are available for monitoring CPU, memory, traffic. Several third-party GUIs for customization, desktop implementations, and menu editors are being developed separately. The code is written in C ++ and is distributed under the GPLv2 license.

Feren OS 2021.10 — iterative improvements

Unlike the last snapshot, this is a ‘calm before the storm’ snapshot as Feren OS’s new Store and new icon set update are in the works and neither of them are anywhere near ready yet. Anyway, today, I’m proud to announce the release of Feren OS 2021.10. These releases are a regular occurence that usually occur every 4 months and provide the latest updates to Feren OS at the time of the ISO’s release right from the get-go. Read more Also: Feren OS 2021.10 Available to Download

GNU nano 5.9 was released

Version 5.5 brought the option --minibar, for a minimized user interface, and version 5.6 brought the spotlighting of a search match, in black on yellow by default. Subsequent versions added a few minor things and fixed some bugs. Read more

FSF Announces LibrePlanet 2022 Plans

today's leftovers

  • Dutch python meeting: structural pattern matching - Sebastiaan Zeeff

    Structural pattern matching (PEP (python enhancement proposal) 634) is the main new feature of the new python 3.10.

    Not everyone was happy with structural pattern matching. One of the comments: I see the match statement as a domain specific language that looks like python, but that does something surprisingly differently. Yes it is a special mini-language. A bit like regular expressions, which is also a special mini-language within python.

    What is structural pattern matching?

  • Data@Mozilla: My first time experience at the SciPy conference

    In July 2021, I and a few fellow Mozillians attended the SciPy conference with Mozilla as a diversity sponsor, meaning that our sponsorship went towards paying the stipend for the diversity speaker, Tess Tannenbaum. This was my first time attending a SciPy conference and also my first time supporting data science recruiting efforts at a conference. The conference involved the showcasing of the latest open source Python projects for advancement in scientific computing. I was eager to meet the contributors of many commonly used data science Python packages and hear about new features in upcoming releases. I was excited about having this opportunity as I strongly believe that conference attendance is an extremely rewarding experience for networking and learning about industry trends. As a Data Scientist, my day to day work often involves using Python libraries such as scikit-learn, numpy and pandas to derive insights from data. It felt particularly close to heart for a technical and data science geek like me to learn about code developments and use cases from other enthusiasts in the industry. One talk that I particularly enjoyed was on the topic of Time-to-Event Modeling in Python led by Brian Kent and a few other data science experts. Time-to-Event Modeling is also referred to as survival analysis, which was traditionally used in biological research studies to predict lifespans. The speakers at the talk were the contributors of some of the most popular survival analysis python packages. For example, Lifelines is an introductory Python package that can be used for starters in survival analysis. Scikit-Survival is another package built on top of Scikit-learn, which is a commonly used package in machine learning. The focus of the talk was around how survival analysis could be useful in many different scenarios, such as in customer analytics. There is also increasing usage of survival analysis in SaaS businesses where it can be used to predict customer churn, which can help companies plan their retention strategies. I am curious how Mozilla can potentially apply survival analysis in ways that also respects data governance guidelines.

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.5.8

    Tor Browser 10.5.8 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This version updates Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux to 78.15.0esr. This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

  • Open Access Ninja

    There have been open access beer recipes before – indeed, brewing culture in by nature collaborative and open. But the point of Open Access Ninja isn't (merely) making beer – it's making a point. It's that malamudian showmanship.

  • Introducing InclusiveAccess.org

    Against this backdrop, a new sales model known as “Inclusive Access” has taken off. Also known as automatic textbook billing, this model adds the cost of digital course content into students’ tuition and fees. Hardly known five years ago, one in three college students reported participating in at least one Inclusive Access course during the 2020-21 academic year.

  • Introducing raspberrypi.com

