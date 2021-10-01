Squid 5.2 is available
The Squid HTTP Proxy team is very pleased to announce the availability of the Squid-5.2 release! This release is a security release resolving several vulnerabilities and bugs found in the prior Squid releases. The major changes to be aware of: * SQUID-2020:12 Out-Of-Bounds memory access in WCCPv2 (CVE-2021-28116 aka ZDI-CAN-11610) Due to an out of bounds memory access Squid is vulnerable to an information leak vulnerability when processing WCCPv2 messages. This problem allows a WCCPv2 sender to corrupt Squids list of known WCCP routers and divert client traffic to attacker controlled routers. This attack is limited to Squid proxy with WCCPv2 enabled and IP spoofing of a router IP address configured as trusted in squid.conf. * SQUID-2021:6 Improper Certificate Validation of TLS server certificates (CVE-2021-41611) When validating an origin server or peer certificate, Squid may incorrectly classify certain certificates as trusted. This problem allows a remote server to obtain security trust when the trust is not valid. This indication of trust may be passed along to clients allowing access to unsafe or hijacked services. This problem is guaranteed to occur when multiple CA have signed the TLS server certificate. It may also occur in cases of broken server certificate chains. * Bug 4922: Improve ftp://... filename extraction Since 3.5 Squid has incorrectly truncated FTP downloads when the transfer is made in ASCII mode (with ';type=' argument). This release can be expected to work when downloading from all FTP servers. * Bug 5164: a copy-paste typo in HttpHdrCc::hasMinFresh() This bug shows up as incorrect HIT and MISS results when caching responses from a server using Cache-Control:min-fresh. All users of Squid are encouraged to upgrade as soon as possible. See the ChangeLog for the full list of changes in this and earlier releases. Please refer to the release notes at http://www.squid-cache.org/Versions/v5/RELEASENOTES.html when you are ready to make the switch to Squid-5 This new release can be downloaded from our HTTP or FTP servers http://www.squid-cache.org/Versions/v5/ ftp://ftp.squid-cache.org/pub/squid/ ftp://ftp.squid-cache.org/pub/archive/5/ or the mirrors. For a list of mirror sites see http://www.squid-cache.org/Download/http-mirrors.html http://www.squid-cache.org/Download/mirrors.html If you encounter any issues with this release please file a bug report. https://bugs.squid-cache.org/ Amos Jeffries
After three years of development , a stable release of the Squid 5.1 proxy server is presented , ready for use on production systems (the 5.0.x releases were beta). After making the 5.x branch stable, from now on, only fixes for vulnerabilities and stability problems will be made in it, and minor optimizations are also allowed. Development of new features will be done in the new experimental branch 6.0. Users of the previous stable 4.x branch are encouraged to plan a migration to the 5.x branch.
Squid is one of the most popular proxy/cache server, and the 5.2 version fixes several vulnerabilities and bugs found in the prior Squid releases.
Squid is a widely-used caching proxy server for Linux and Unix platforms. This means that it stores requested Internet objects, such as data on a Web or FTP server, on a machine that is closer to the requesting workstation than the server.
In other words, it redirects object requests from clients (in this case, from Web browsers) to the server.
Proxies provide added layers of security and cache services that make loading processes faster. Squid supports several caching protocols, such as hypertext caching protocols (HTCP), internet cache protocol (ICP), cache array routing protocol (CARP), and web cache communication protocol (WCCP). It also processes caching requests from Domain Name Server (DNS) lookups and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL).
Now that a new version has been announced, let’s see what has changed in Squid 5.2.
