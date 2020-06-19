AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX / ASUS ROG Strix G15 Is A Nicer Experience On Ubuntu 21.10
Earlier this week I posted benchmarks showing how Intel Tiger Lake performance has improved nicely for Ubuntu 21.10 compared to Ubuntu 21.04. Of course, readers immediately wondered whether this also applied on the AMD laptop side... So here are some tests using an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with the ASUS ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage laptop under Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 21.10, and then also looking at running Linux 5.15 + Mesa 21.3-devel Git for an even more bleeding edge experience.
Android Leftovers
ExTiX 21.10 KDE Plasma together with Anbox ("Android in a Box" with Google Play Store pre-installed) :: Build 211007
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 21.10 KDE Anbox Live DVD. (The previous KDE/Anbox version was 20.12 from 201208). I have now included Anbox (Android in a Box – Anbox puts the Android operating system into a container, abstracts hardware access and integrates core system services into a GNU/Linux system. Every Android application will be integrated with your operating system like any other native application). So now you can run Android apps in ExTiX. GAPPS (Google Play Services and Google Play Store) are pre-installed in ExTiX 21.10. The second best thing with ExTiX 21.10 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu/Anbox system. So easy that a ten year child can do it!
Squid 5.2 is available
IceWM 2.8 window manager released
Available release of a lightweight window manager of IceWM 2.8 . IceWM provides full control through keyboard shortcuts, the ability to use virtual desktops, taskbar and application menus. The window manager is configured through a fairly simple configuration file, it is possible to use skins. Built-in applets are available for monitoring CPU, memory, traffic. Several third-party GUIs for customization, desktop implementations, and menu editors are being developed separately. The code is written in C ++ and is distributed under the GPLv2 license.
