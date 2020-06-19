today's howtos
Check Laptop battery status and level From CLI in Linux - OSTechNix
Finding your Laptop battery status in GUI mode is easy. You could easily tell the battery level by hovering the mouse pointer over the battery indicator icon in the task/top bar. But, how about from the command line? Not everyone know this. The other day a friend of mine asked how to check his Laptop battery level from Terminal in his Ubuntu desktop - hence this post. Here I have included five simple methods which will help you to check Laptop battery status and level in Terminal in any Linux distribution.
How To Install Plex Media Server on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Plex Media Server on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Plex is a free piece of software that allows you to organize your movies, TV shows, music, and photos in one beautiful elegant interface and stream those media files on your PC, phone, TV, on the network or over the Internet. Plex can run on Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Windows, and various NAS systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Plex Media Server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Use Ungoogled-Chromium Browser on Ubuntu [Ed: Bad suggestion there, DuckDuckGo [1, 2]]
A Chromium web browser version with Google integration completely removed for privacy-oriented computer users, that is Ungoogled-Chromium. This tutorial will explain how to install it on Ubuntu, use DuckDuckGo Search engine, and make it default browser with quick and clear instructions. Let's do it!
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.14 on Linux Mint 20
Linux kernel 5.14 is out and with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.14 kernel release has gone through seven release candidates over the last two months and benefits from the contributions of 1,650 different developers. Those that contribute to Linux kernel development include individual contributors and prominent vendors like Intel, AMD, IBM, Oracle, and Samsung.
How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu and Other Linux Distributions [Ed: "It's FOSS" is pushing non-FOSS or proprietary software to people.]<
Vivaldi is an increasingly popular web browser. It is based on Chromium, so you have Chrome like features, but it adds several other features to give a different, intuitive interface.
It comes with tab grouping, ad blocker, mouse gestures, notes manager and even allows adding macros. You could even use split viewing to view multiple pages at once. It also respects your privacy, unlike Chrome.
How to Install and Use SQLite On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa
Learn the commands to install SQLite Database server on Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04, or 21.04 for creating and managing Databases using it.
What is SQLite?
In spite of the many options available for database systems, SQLite is the standard and most simple system. This free, compact, and command-line database program allows you to share data easily with others and save it in a simple format. It is a widely used database application in computers, smartphones, and other everyday applications.
Also, the SQLLite format is used for many desktop applications such as CAD programs, version control systems, record-keeping tools, financial analysis tools, media catalogs, and so forth.
This type of database engine is sometimes called an embedded database as well since you can run it as a part of another program. SQLite becomes even more powerful with the SQLite browser as it is a graphical and completely free software platform for developing and designing SQLite databases. These codes are free to use for private and commercial purposes because SQLite is part of the public domain.
Installing SQLite can be an easy task, but it requires correct knowledge. That’s why we have written this tutorial to give you in-depth details on installing and using SQLite on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to access and manage RHEL within Red Hat Satellite | Enable Sysadmin
If you use Red Hat Satellite to manage your infrastructure, you probably occasionally run into situations where you need to access Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems to gather information directly, make changes to systems, review log files, analyze performance metrics, troubleshoot issues, and more.
Previously, if you were in the Satellite web interface and needed to drill down to a specific RHEL system to complete a task, you would generally need to open a secure shell (SSH) client application, establish an SSH connection, and authenticate to the host. Once you were logged in over SSH, you could run the necessary commands on the host.
How to test pull requests in a web browser | Red Hat Developer
[Ed: Red Hat is pushing Microsoft proprietary software to people. As usual...]
What is EFS (Elastic File System) in AWS and how to use it [Ed: Proprietary vendor lock-in is something to be avoided, not advertised]
Amazon Elastic File System(EFS) provides an NFS file system for use with AWS Cloud services and on-premises resources which is simple, scalable, fully managed. We can mount this file system either on AWS Cloud or our on-premises servers. It is built to scale on-demand, grows and shrinks automatically. This means it can grow and reduce its capacity as we add or delete files on it. It is an alternative to our legacy NFS Server.
Amazon EFS can be quickly and easily created from the Web Console of AWS. This service manages the infrastructure for us, which means we can avoid the complexity of deploying, patching, and maintaining complex file system configurations.
Amazon EFS supports the Network File System version 4 (NFSv4.1 and NFSv4.0) protocol.
Sudo 1.9.8: intercepting commands • Sudo Blog
A month ago, when sudo 1.9.8 was still under development, we checked out the new log_subcmds option. It allows you log all commands (with some limitations) that are executed by a command started through sudo. For example, you can see if a shell was started through a text editor. The intercept option brings this one step further: you can prevent sub-commands from even running.
How To Install Mono on Debian 11 [Ed: How to hand over Debian to Microsoft]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mono on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Mono is a free, open-source development platform based on the .NET Framework. Mono supports most modern operating systems with 32-bit and 64-bit architecture. A growing family of solutions and an active and enthusiastic contributing community helps position Mono to become the leading choice for the development of cross-platform applications.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Mono Framework on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Install Blender in Ubuntu 20.04, 21.10 [All the Ways] | UbuntuHandbook
This tutorial shows all the ways to install the 3D creation software Blender in Ubuntu, including Snap, Flatpak, native Deb packages, and compile from source tarball.
Blender is a free open-source software for creating animated films, visual effects, computer games. It’s available to install in Ubuntu via a few different package formats. Here you may choose the one that you prefer.
How to Install and Use TermRecord on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
TermRecord is a simple open source tool written in Python, allows saving terminal sessions to an easy-to-share, self-contained HTML file.
In this guide, we will show you how to install TermRecord on CentOS 8.
OpenSSL: Check SSL Certificate Expiration Date and Get more info - Unixcop
I will keep this tutorial short and easy to follow. With OpenSSL commands, So we can get much information from a https site like the certificate expiration date, the issuer of the certificates and fingerprint, and more things Lets start now .
Linux Fu: Globs Vs Regexp | Hackaday
I once asked a software developer at work how many times we called fork() in our code. I’ll admit, it was a very large project, but I expected the answer to be — at most — two digits. The developer came back and read off some number from a piece of paper that was in the millions. I told them there was no way we had millions of calls to fork() and, of course, we didn’t. The problem was the developer wasn’t clear on the difference between a regular expression and a glob.
Tools like grep use regular expressions to create search patterns. I might write [Hh]ack ?a ?[Dd]ay as a regular expression to match things like “HackaDay” and “Hack a day” and, even, “Hackaday” using a tool like grep, awk, or many programming languages.
[Short Tip] Accessing tabular nushell output for non-nushell commands – /home/liquidat
After I learned how subshells can be executed within nushell I was confident that I could handle that part.
How to install Doxygen on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focal fossa - Linux Shout
The commands in this tutorial to install Doxygen on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS can be used for Ubuntu 18.04/21.04, Linux Mint, Debian, ElementaryOS, MX Linux, POP!OS, and other similar distros.
Doxygen is a free software documentation tool. Using special comments in the source code, Doxygen creates documentation in HTML , LaTeX , CHM (help files under Windows), XML , RTF , PostScript , PDF and man pages . Doxygen analyzes both the comments and the source code itself in order to identify and document modules, classes, methods, and functions as well as various types of variables.
How to change the MAC address on Ubuntu 20.04 using Macchanger – VITUX
Macchanger is an amazing Linux utility that can be used to view as well as to change the MAC address of any desired networking device. This utility can be conveniently installed on any Linux distribution and then you can use it just the way you like. In this article, we will begin with the installation of this utility on a Ubuntu 20.04 or Linux Mint 20 system and then we will teach you how you can change the MAC address with the help of this utility.
How to Install Gitea Git service on Debian 11
Gitea is a free, open-source, self-hosted, and well-known Git server written in the Go programming language. It is a version control platform similar to Github. It is robust, scalable and offers many features including issues and time tracking, repository branching, file locking, and tagging, merging, and many others. If you are looking for a self-hosted Git service, then probably Gitea is the best option you can use.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Gitea on Debian 11.
How to Install Icinga 2 Monitoring Software on Debian 11
Icinga2 is a free, open-source and one of the most popular network monitoring tools. It is written in PHP and C++, and allows you to monitor network resources, notifies outages and generates performance data for reporting. It is capable of monitoring various protocols including SMTP, POP3, HTTP, NNTP, ping, CPU load, disk usage, switches, routers, and more. It is made from two stacks Icinga2 and Icinga Web 2. Icinga2 is used as a monitoring server while Icinga Web 2 is the web interface to keep monitoring.
In this article, I will show you how to install the Icinga2 monitoring server on Debian 11.
How to Install Git Version Control System on Debian 11
Git is a distributed version control system that was originally developed by Linus Torvalds in 2005. It has since been made available as an open-source project, allowing for more people to contribute and use it across all platforms of development without charge. It has since grown to be the most widely used distributed version control system (DVCS) in the world. Git became so popular because of its speed, reliability, security, and ease of use. These qualities have allowed it to become a fundamental part of GitHub – one of the largest code repositories in the world – which has over 20 million users on its website alone.
Despite being such an essential tool for many people around the globe, there are still some who don’t know how to install Git on Debian 11 operating systems. This tutorial will show you how to do just that.
How To Suspend A Process And Resume It Later In Linux - OSTechNix [Ed: Old but updated today]
Picture this scenario. You run a program. But, you don't know how long it will take to finish. The process keeps running several minutes. You can't wait that much longer, because some other important programs are waiting in the queue. Have you ever been in a situation like this? No worries! I just found a simple trick to suspend a process and resume it later in Linux.
What I am going to do is just pause the currently running process, do some other important tasks, and then resume the stopped process after all other processes are completed. This can be very useful when you have less RAM or Processor to do multi-task. You can pause the running processes at any time, and resume them later, without having to start them all over again. Now let us go ahead and learn to suspend or pause a running process and resume it later in Linux and Unix-like operating systems.
Android Leftovers
ExTiX 21.10 KDE Plasma together with Anbox ("Android in a Box" with Google Play Store pre-installed) :: Build 211007
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 21.10 KDE Anbox Live DVD. (The previous KDE/Anbox version was 20.12 from 201208). I have now included Anbox (Android in a Box – Anbox puts the Android operating system into a container, abstracts hardware access and integrates core system services into a GNU/Linux system. Every Android application will be integrated with your operating system like any other native application). So now you can run Android apps in ExTiX. GAPPS (Google Play Services and Google Play Store) are pre-installed in ExTiX 21.10. The second best thing with ExTiX 21.10 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu/Anbox system. So easy that a ten year child can do it!
Squid 5.2 is available
IceWM 2.8 window manager released
Available release of a lightweight window manager of IceWM 2.8 . IceWM provides full control through keyboard shortcuts, the ability to use virtual desktops, taskbar and application menus. The window manager is configured through a fairly simple configuration file, it is possible to use skins. Built-in applets are available for monitoring CPU, memory, traffic. Several third-party GUIs for customization, desktop implementations, and menu editors are being developed separately. The code is written in C ++ and is distributed under the GPLv2 license.
