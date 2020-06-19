In 2015, an issue was opened against Kubernetes about supporting container migration. The problem description mentioned Checkpoint/Restore In Userspace (CRIU) on Linux as a possible basis for a solution. Around the same time, I started to look into how to integrate CRIU into the container stack. Checkpoint and restore in the container stack The basic steps to migrate running containers from one node to another—which could also be called stateful migration—are to checkpoint the container on the source node, transfer the checkpoint image to the destination node, and restore the container on the destination node. This way, the container is migrated without losing its state. In 2015, however, the container stack was not ready to support checkpoint and restore in the orchestration layer (Kubernetes). The container runtime layer, runc, offered limited support for checkpointing and restoring containers, but that support was not yet available in the higher layers of the container stack. Over the years, I was involved in bringing checkpoint and restore support to these upper layers of the container stack. Around 2018 I implemented checkpoint and restore support in Podman. Bringing checkpoint and restore support, and thus migration support, to Podman required many changes in runc and CRIU. It was necessary to support different Linux security techniques used in containers, including SELinux, AppArmor, and seccomp, before Podman could migrate a container from one node to another without losing any of its state.