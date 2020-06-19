IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Rotate and archive logs with the Linux logrotate command | Opensource.com
Logs are great for finding out what an application is doing or troubleshooting a possible problem. Almost every application we deal with generates logs, and we want the applications we develop ourselves to generate them too. The more verbose the logs, the more information we have. But left to themselves, logs can grow to an unmanageable size, and they can, in turn, become a problem of their own. So it's a good idea to keep them trimmed down, keep the ones we're going to need, and archive the rest.
3 phases to start a DevSecOps transformation | Opensource.com
DevSecOps is another step in the DevOps journey for your organization. Breaking down your transformation into phases facilitates working directly with developers and other team members. A phased approach also allows you to get feedback from those affected by the change and iterate as necessary.
The Future of Connected Cloud Architecture
The pandemic has shown us how fragile our infrastructure services and resilience can be, when faced with a loss of access to datacenter resources, either by way of physical or remote access through reliance on outsourced providers. That’s why at the height of the pandemic last year, we witnessed a significant rethink about the pace at which we move applications and data to the cloud. A major health insurer in Australia whom I spoke to recently said they have moved more data to the cloud than ever before in order to have the capabilities for a remote and diverse team to be able to work on solving digital business use cases.
Architecting the way: Julio Villarreal Pelegrino
A fear of failure can stymie an organization’s transformation efforts. Transformation isn’t just about technology. Culture and process are integral components, and change to one or both can create fear in an organization.
Julio Villarreal Pelegrino, distinguished architect, hybrid cloud, at Red Hat advises, "Don’t be afraid to fail. Fail fast and fail often, but learn from failure, incorporate the lessons learned, and share the feedback."
Pelegrino is a part of the first batch of Distinguished Architects at Red Hat: Senior-level technical contributors who've continued to advance in their careers working directly with customers and applying experience and knowledge of Red Hat technologies.
COVID-19 vaccination requirement for U.S. associates and contractors
Red Hat’s top priority remains the health and safety of our associates. Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged vaccination globally, given associates time off to get vaccinated, sponsored vaccination clinics, covered the cost of vaccination for associates in countries where a free vaccine was not available, and required vaccination for associates re-entering offices. Today we are taking another important step: To comply with new U.S. government regulations mandating that employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against COVID-19. As a government contractor, Red Hat must and will require all associates and contractors in the United States to be vaccinated.
Checkpoint and restore in Kubernetes | Red Hat Developer
In 2015, an issue was opened against Kubernetes about supporting container migration. The problem description mentioned Checkpoint/Restore In Userspace (CRIU) on Linux as a possible basis for a solution. Around the same time, I started to look into how to integrate CRIU into the container stack.
Checkpoint and restore in the container stack
The basic steps to migrate running containers from one node to another—which could also be called stateful migration—are to checkpoint the container on the source node, transfer the checkpoint image to the destination node, and restore the container on the destination node. This way, the container is migrated without losing its state.
In 2015, however, the container stack was not ready to support checkpoint and restore in the orchestration layer (Kubernetes). The container runtime layer, runc, offered limited support for checkpointing and restoring containers, but that support was not yet available in the higher layers of the container stack.
Over the years, I was involved in bringing checkpoint and restore support to these upper layers of the container stack. Around 2018 I implemented checkpoint and restore support in Podman. Bringing checkpoint and restore support, and thus migration support, to Podman required many changes in runc and CRIU. It was necessary to support different Linux security techniques used in containers, including SELinux, AppArmor, and seccomp, before Podman could migrate a container from one node to another without losing any of its state.
IT metrics lessons learned: 3 tips | The Enterprisers Project
Your technology metrics could all appear to be on an upward trajectory, but if you aren’t measuring what matters, or if those numbers aren’t meaningful to key stakeholders, you’ll likely have trouble proving the value and impact of your IT organization.
We asked CIOs who recently won the 2021 Kansas City CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards for their best IT metrics lessons learned during the course of their careers. The awards were presented by the Kansas City CIO Leadership Association, a professional community that annually recognizes CIOs for their excellence in technology leadership.
6 Reasons Why Linux Phones and Laptops Aren’t Cheap
Linux is free as in freedom and free as in cost, but that doesn't mean it comes cheap. Sure, you can download a GNU-based operating system and load it up on your computer without paying a cent. But if you want to buy a PC that already has a free and open-source desktop pre-installed, that's going to cost you, and it's probably going to cost you a lot. Why is this? Let's look at six reasons that preinstalled Linux hardware doesn't come cheap.
Tails 4.23 is out
Automatic upgrades are available from Tails 4.19 or later to 4.23.
CommaFeed, Read Your Favorite News In One Place Everywhere
CommaFeed is an RSS feed reader accessible via web browser and can be used easily everywhere. In short, it is an alternative to Google News. It looks very simple and lightweight, and works fast! User can just subscribe news from websites they like and read them anywhere they go. Registration is free and the software behind is free as in freedom. This simple tutorial explains how to use CommaFeed for first timers. Let's start reading! [...] For server admins, CommaFeed allows selfhosting and has ability to work with multiple other RSS clients.
