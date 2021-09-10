Programming Leftovers
-
Intel's CM Compiler is out with its first big update since earlier in the year for advancing their "C For Metal" GPU programming language effort.
One of Intel's (open-source) GPU computing projects we don't often hear too much talk about is their C for Metal (CM) compiler. Intel C for Metal is a general purpose GPU programming language designed to provide close-to-Assembly level performance on Intel graphics hardware. C for Metal can be used for media processing and other domains at great speed. Those looking for a tutorial / sample code around CM can find Intel's documentation on 01.org.
-
A new release 0.4.14 of RQuantLib was uploaded to CRAN earlier today, and has by now been uploaded to Debian as well.
QuantLib is a very comprehensice free/open-source library for quantitative finance; RQuantLib connects it to the R environment and language.
-
It has often been said that the competition between the GCC and LLVM compilers is good for both of them. One place where that competition shows up is in the area of security features; if one compiler adds a way to harden programs, the other is likely to follow suit. Qing Zhao's session at the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference told the story of how GCC successfully played catch-up for two security-related features that were of special interest to the kernel community.
-
For the second year in a row, the GNU Tools Cauldron (the annual gathering of GNU toolchain developers) has been held as a dedicated track at the online Linux Plumbers Conference. For the 2021 event, that track started with a talk by David Malcolm on his work with the GCC -fanalyzer option, which provides access to a number of static-analysis features. Quite a bit has been happening with -fanalyzer and more is on the way with the upcoming GCC 12 release, including, possibly, a set of checks that have already found at least one vulnerability in the kernel.
When GCC is invoked with -fanalyzer, it runs a module that creates an "exploded graph" combining information on the state of the program's control and data flow. That state includes an abstract representation of memory contents, known constraints on the values of variables, and information like whether the code might be running in a signal handler. The analyzer then uses this graph to try to explore all of the interesting paths through the code to see what might happen.
-
The GNU toolchain (initially with the GNU Assembler) has begun landing support for RISC-V's Zbs instructions that are part of the Bitmanip extension to the processor ISA.
Zbs is part of RISC-V's Bitmanip extension, the "bit manipulation" additions to the RISC-V architecture focused on delivering code size reduction, better performance, and lower energy consumption. The 1.0 Bitmanip extension was frozen this summer and thus now moving on to compiler/toolchain support. More details on Bitmanip and the specific Zbs instructions via this repository.
-
We are really happy to tell you that following the Qt release, Qt for Python is also available!
Many things happened on this release, we decided to communicate a little more on the details of the major milestones that we achieved on this release.
You might have notice that last week only the Windows wheels are available on PyPi, that was due to the wheel size increase from the new modules, but luckily the PyPi team managed to address this quickly.
-
Nim is a statically typed compiled systems programming language. It combines successful concepts from mature languages like Python, Ada and Modula. The syntax of Nim resembles that of Python.
It is designed to be “efficient, expressive, and elegant” supporting metaprogramming, functional, message passing, procedural, and object-oriented programming styles by providing several features such as compile time code generation, algebraic data types, a foreign function interface (FFI) with C, C++, Objective-C, and JavaScript, and supporting compiling to those same languages.
The compiler and the standard library are licensed under the MIT license.
-
We always have mixed feelings about the drag-and-drop programming languages. But we were impressed with [SirDan’s] Morse code decoder built with the graphical MakeCode. Granted, it is reading 5 element groups from a button on the BBC micro:bit and not worrying about details such as intercharacter or interelement spacing or word spacing. But it is still a nice demo for MakeCode.
-
A couple installments into this series of blog posts, I realized an introduction to Perl warnings would be appropriate, with some words on how to turn them off, and why you probably do not want to. Yes, this should have been the first post in the series, but I didn't know it would actually be a series, and, well, maybe better late than never.
The Perl compiler/interpreter can emit warnings when it finds things that may indicate a problem with the code. These are not (yet) enabled by default, but experience has shown that enabling them can highlight conceptual and logic errors.
Back in the early days of Perl 5, these were enabled using the -w command-line option, or by setting the $^W variable to a true value. But this mechanism had two drawbacks: it was all-or nothing, and it was global in scope. Certainly the value of $^W could be localized, but localization does not prevent a called module from seeing changes made by its caller.
-
In the previous post, I talked about how we could write our own impl Iterator for dyn Iterator by adding a few primitives. In this post, I want to look at what it would take to extend that to an async iterator trait. As before, I am interested in exploring the “core capabilities” that would be needed to make everything work.
KDE: Job Offer, Kalendar Video, and Krita Story From David Revoy
-
KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a web designer to implement the environmental sustainability project (KDE Eco) website with Hugo. Please see the job ad for the web designer for more details about this employment opportunity. We look forward to your application.
-
I woke up too early after a nightmare, and so I decided to sit at my desk and paint. It's been two weeks I'm thinking non-stop about values, brushes, and edges...
After a first set of random strokes on my canvas, I sent it to the filter "Stylize" of Gmic. I applied the style of "A rose" by John White Alexander (1900, Public domain). You'll see easily how the palette of this amazing piece contamined the base sketch I had. Then I painted over this chaos of merged shapes. My brain started to precise the scene you can see on the final artwork and, during the process, I felt happy with it. I was probably still processing the lovecraftian horror show of my bedtime, or maybe it was the listening of masterpieces by Camille Saint-Saëns in my headphones?
Hardware That Spies, Runs Linux, and More
-
Oculus is part of Facebook, a company that does many evil things including surveillance, censorship and tax avoidance, The Quest cannot be used without a Facebook account and it runs Android, a nonfree OS. Installing a free OS such as PureOS or the GUIX system seems to be impossible, since the bootloader is most likely locked down. Of course I don’t want to play nonfree games such as VRChat, which most likely spy on the player. By contrast VSekai is free software built on top of the Godot engine. The Godot engine runs on my Talos II and most likely it will also run on the Librem 5, and future hardware based on the Libre-SOC which I have been contributing to. Cardboard is great if ungoogled.
-
This offering from Google is false advertising. There is no means for an electricity customer to select the source of the electricity provided to their premises.
-
NXP has launched a headless “i.MX8X Lite” SoC for automotive telematics, V2X, and IIoT, with up to 2x Cortex-A35 cores plus a Cortex-M4 core and a security block with V2X acceleration and NXP EdgeLock security.
Automotive telematics was one of the key applications mentioned by NXP when it announced the up to quad-core, Cortex-A35 i.MX8X system-on-chip back in 2017. Now, NXP has announced a headless, 1x or 2x -A35 i.MX8X Lite variant with an even greater emphasis on telematics and a special focus on emerging automotive systems that support V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communications.
The Linux-driven SoC is also suitable for industrial IoT applications that require low power consumption, security, and connectivity, but do not require graphics. NXP announced the i.MX8X Lite via sites such as NewElectronics.
-
The PICMG consortium is better known for COM Express and COM HPC standards for x86 industrial computers-on-module, but last year they started catering to the IIoT sector with the introduction of the microSAM System-on-Module (micro Sensor Adapter Modules) standard for microcontrollers and IIoT sensors.
The consortium has now ratified the IoT.1 firmware specification defining a communication standard between sensors/effecters and local IoT controllers such as microSAM specified by PICMGs IoT.0 specification.
-
Two years ago, we noted Energous’ WattUp hearables developer kit that would charge earbuds with the company’s WattUp near-field wireless charging technology. The company has now introduced the WattUP 1W active energy harvesting developer kit capable of charging multiple IoT devices with at-a-distance wireless charging.
The kit is said to be “active” because there’s a 6-inch transmitter, let’s call it a power gateway, and several IoT devices that harvest energy from it. Traditional passive solutions will harvest ambient energy from the surrounding environment, and may not deliver enough power, and do so unpredictably.
Istio 1.10.5 and OpenStack Xena
-
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.10.4 and Istio 1.10.5.
-
It was out at 3pm, and I managed to finish uploading the last bits to Unstable at 9pm… Of course, that’s because all of the packaging and testing work was done before the release date. All of it is, as usual, also available through a Bullseye non-official backports repository that can be added using extrepo (ie: “extrepo enable openstack_xena”).
Recent comments
3 hours 13 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 34 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago