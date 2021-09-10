Programming Leftovers Intel C For Metal Compiler Updated With Support For XeHP & DG1 - Phoronix Intel's CM Compiler is out with its first big update since earlier in the year for advancing their "C For Metal" GPU programming language effort. One of Intel's (open-source) GPU computing projects we don't often hear too much talk about is their C for Metal (CM) compiler. Intel C for Metal is a general purpose GPU programming language designed to provide close-to-Assembly level performance on Intel graphics hardware. C for Metal can be used for media processing and other domains at great speed. Those looking for a tutorial / sample code around CM can find Intel's documentation on 01.org.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RQuantLib 0.4.14: More Calendars plus Update A new release 0.4.14 of RQuantLib was uploaded to CRAN earlier today, and has by now been uploaded to Debian as well. QuantLib is a very comprehensice free/open-source library for quantitative finance; RQuantLib connects it to the R environment and language.

Two security improvements for GCC [LWN.net] It has often been said that the competition between the GCC and LLVM compilers is good for both of them. One place where that competition shows up is in the area of security features; if one compiler adds a way to harden programs, the other is likely to follow suit. Qing Zhao's session at the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference told the story of how GCC successfully played catch-up for two security-related features that were of special interest to the kernel community.

Improvements to GCC's -fanalyzer option For the second year in a row, the GNU Tools Cauldron (the annual gathering of GNU toolchain developers) has been held as a dedicated track at the online Linux Plumbers Conference. For the 2021 event, that track started with a talk by David Malcolm on his work with the GCC -fanalyzer option, which provides access to a number of static-analysis features. Quite a bit has been happening with -fanalyzer and more is on the way with the upcoming GCC 12 release, including, possibly, a set of checks that have already found at least one vulnerability in the kernel. When GCC is invoked with -fanalyzer, it runs a module that creates an "exploded graph" combining information on the state of the program's control and data flow. That state includes an abstract representation of memory contents, known constraints on the values of variables, and information like whether the code might be running in a signal handler. The analyzer then uses this graph to try to explore all of the interesting paths through the code to see what might happen.

GNU Toolchain Begins Landing RISC-V Bitmanip/Zbs Instructions Support The GNU toolchain (initially with the GNU Assembler) has begun landing support for RISC-V's Zbs instructions that are part of the Bitmanip extension to the processor ISA. Zbs is part of RISC-V's Bitmanip extension, the "bit manipulation" additions to the RISC-V architecture focused on delivering code size reduction, better performance, and lower energy consumption. The 1.0 Bitmanip extension was frozen this summer and thus now moving on to compiler/toolchain support. More details on Bitmanip and the specific Zbs instructions via this repository.

Qt for Python release: 6.2 is here! We are really happy to tell you that following the Qt release, Qt for Python is also available! Many things happened on this release, we decided to communicate a little more on the details of the major milestones that we achieved on this release. You might have notice that last week only the Windows wheels are available on PyPi, that was due to the wheel size increase from the new modules, but luckily the PyPi team managed to address this quickly.

Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Nim - LinuxLinks Nim is a statically typed compiled systems programming language. It combines successful concepts from mature languages like Python, Ada and Modula. The syntax of Nim resembles that of Python. It is designed to be “efficient, expressive, and elegant” supporting metaprogramming, functional, message passing, procedural, and object-oriented programming styles by providing several features such as compile time code generation, algebraic data types, a foreign function interface (FFI) with C, C++, Objective-C, and JavaScript, and supporting compiling to those same languages. The compiler and the standard library are licensed under the MIT license.

BBC Micro:bit Reads Morse Code With MakeCode | Hackaday We always have mixed feelings about the drag-and-drop programming languages. But we were impressed with [SirDan’s] Morse code decoder built with the graphical MakeCode. Granted, it is reading 5 element groups from a button on the BBC micro:bit and not worrying about details such as intercharacter or interelement spacing or word spacing. But it is still a nice demo for MakeCode.

My Favorite Warnings — A Belated Introduction | Tom Wyant [blogs.perl.org] A couple installments into this series of blog posts, I realized an introduction to Perl warnings would be appropriate, with some words on how to turn them off, and why you probably do not want to. Yes, this should have been the first post in the series, but I didn't know it would actually be a series, and, well, maybe better late than never. The Perl compiler/interpreter can emit warnings when it finds things that may indicate a problem with the code. These are not (yet) enabled by default, but experience has shown that enabling them can highlight conceptual and logic errors. Back in the early days of Perl 5, these were enabled using the -w command-line option, or by setting the $^W variable to a true value. But this mechanism had two drawbacks: it was all-or nothing, and it was global in scope. Certainly the value of $^W could be localized, but localization does not prevent a called module from seeing changes made by its caller.

Dyn async traits, part 4 In the previous post, I talked about how we could write our own impl Iterator for dyn Iterator by adding a few primitives. In this post, I want to look at what it would take to extend that to an async iterator trait. As before, I am interested in exploring the “core capabilities” that would be needed to make everything work.

KDE: Job Offer, Kalendar Video, and Krita Story From David Revoy KDE e.V. is looking for a web designer (Hugo) for environmental sustainability project KDE e.V., the non-profit organisation supporting the KDE community, is looking for a web designer to implement the environmental sustainability project (KDE Eco) website with Hugo. Please see the job ad for the web designer for more details about this employment opportunity. We look forward to your application.

Kalendar: A New KDE ... Calendar App! And More - Kockatoo Tube

Brushwork study I woke up too early after a nightmare, and so I decided to sit at my desk and paint. It's been two weeks I'm thinking non-stop about values, brushes, and edges... After a first set of random strokes on my canvas, I sent it to the filter "Stylize" of Gmic. I applied the style of "A rose" by John White Alexander (1900, Public domain). You'll see easily how the palette of this amazing piece contamined the base sketch I had. Then I painted over this chaos of merged shapes. My brain started to precise the scene you can see on the final artwork and, during the process, I felt happy with it. I was probably still processing the lovecraftian horror show of my bedtime, or maybe it was the listening of masterpieces by Camille Saint-Saëns in my headphones?