today's leftovers
I recently did mentoring a new Debian contributor. This is carried out in a framework with OSS Gate on-boarding.
New Survey Aims to Gain Packager, Maintainer Insights [Ed: When it comes to morale, real communities around GNU/Linux have the morale and motivation; SUSE and IBM cannot get them to work as unpaid volunteers or slaves]
The openSUSE Project is trying to gather more information from open-source developers, development teams, packagers and maintainers through the latest survey that will run from Oct. 7 until Oct. 29.
There are tools to monitor the health of packages, but the project doesn’t have tools to monitor the health of packagers.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr), Mageia (cockpit, fail2ban, libcryptopp, libss7, nodejs, opendmarc, and weechat), openSUSE (curl, ffmpeg, git, glibc, go1.16, libcryptopp, and nodejs8), SUSE (apache2, curl, ffmpeg, git, glibc, go1.16, grilo, libcryptopp, nodejs8, transfig, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (linux-oem-5.10 and python-bottle).
FontOnLake: Previously unknown malware family targeting Linux [Ed: This isn't a Linux issue; seems like a rootkit one has to put inside one's system, but they're conflating infection with something else and misplace blame]
ESET researchers have discovered a previously unknown malware family that utilizes custom and well-designed modules, targeting systems running Linux. Modules used by this malware family, which we dubbed FontOnLake, are constantly under development and provide remote access to the operators, collect credentials, and serve as a proxy server. In this blogpost, we summarize the findings published in full in our white paper.
Slow, lots of reading involved and pretty deep mechanically with lots to keep an eye in, Vagrus - The Riven Realms is officially out now. Not one for gamers who want constant action. Vagrus is a game about heading up a travelling caravan that goes through a completely ruined world.
Vagrus is a game that blends quite a few different genres together. It has open-world exploration done through a world-map, which leads into exploring new locations where you will learn about the world and trade to keep your caravan going. Then there's also the brutal turn-based combat, which has a couple different types.
Developer Voidpoint has put up a rather big patch to fix up and improve various parts of the retro shooter Ion Fury. This 2.0 update prepares the game for the Aftershock expansion releasing later in 2022.
A big update ready for new and returning players that enables powerups to be used on the go with a new inventory system, revamped controller support and big performance enhancements. On top of that the game has seen a rebalancing effort for weapons, like the Chain Gun now having more ammo and pushes you back more.
Web Browsers and Standards
Opera Browser has been updated to 80.0.4170.16 and shipped to the software repository.
Vivaldi Browser has been updated to version 4.3.2439.39 and shipped to the software repository.
The Brave browser has been gaining in both popularity and userbase for some time now and for good reason. The privacy-centric browser is full of nifty features that make it a top contender against Google Chrome. Let’s find out what these useful features are that make Brave a good alternative.
Last year, during lockdown, many discovered the importance of PDF forms when having to deal remotely with administrations and large organizations like banks. Firefox supported displaying PDF forms, but it didn’t support filling them: users had to print them, fill them by hand, and scan them back to digital form. We decided it was time to reinvest in the PDF viewer (PDF.js) and support filling PDF forms within Firefox to make our users’ lives easier.
While we invested more time in the PDF viewer, we also went through the backlog of work and prioritized improving the accessibility of our PDF reader for users of assistive technologies. Below we’ll describe how we implemented the form support, improved accessibility, and made sure we had no regressions along the way.
A controversy about the handling of the Time Zone Database (tzdb) has been brewing since May, but has come to a head in recent weeks. Changes that were proposed to simplify the main database file have some consequences in terms of time-zone history and changes to the representation of some zones. Those changes have upset a number of users of the database—to the point where some have called for a fork. A September 25 release of tzdb with some, but not all, of the changes seems unlikely to resolve the conflict.
The time-zone database is meant to track time-zone information worldwide for time periods starting at the Unix epoch of January 1, 1970. But, over the years, it has accumulated a lot of data on time zones and policies (e.g. daylight savings time) going back many years before the epoch. As with anything that governments and politicians get involved with, which time zone a country (or part of a larger country) is in, whether it participates in daylight savings time (DST), and when the DST switches are made, are arbitrary and subject to change, seemingly at whim. Tzdb has been keeping up with these changes so that computer programs can handle time correctly since 1986 or so, when it was often called the "Olson database" after its founder, Arthur David Olson.
