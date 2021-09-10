Games: Wings, Closed Hands, Kröwns and Daggers, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (NASB

RC model flying simulator Wings is now available for Linux | GamingOnLinux While celebrating the first anniversary of their game, Kitchen Sink Games have released a Linux version of their RC model flying simulator Wings. Not one we've been able to try yet so here's what the developers say: "Wings let you experience the thrill of RC model flying from the comfort of your own home. The perfect training tool for learning to fly, or to enhance your racing skills. With online multiplayer and offline modes. We think this is the best online flight simulator experience.".

Closed Hands is a deep work of interactive fiction following a terror attack | GamingOnLinux Closed Hands is an experimental work of interactive fiction from PASSENGER, it's recently jumped over from itch.io to Steam. For the Steam release it comes with some exclusive extras like a developer commentary, a full soundtrack, an ebook of the story and access to a library of original artwork, sketches, and example Ink scripting files. The story follows the lead-up and aftermath of a terror attack in a fictional UK city, as you follow five main characters. With the gameplay progressing through a free-form fragmented narrative, it allows you to make your own path through the story with it going backwards and forwards in time. Part of the aim is to "challenge wider preconceptions users have about video game storytelling" and help players "understand the complex effect extremism has on people’s perceptions of cultures and communities".

Kröwns and Daggers is another big free upgrade for Northgard out now | GamingOnLinux Kröwns and Daggers expands the ties between clans while also adding in a whole new neutral faction to Northgard. Featuring a new Diplomacy screen that blends together all new interactions with both clans and neutral factions. If you want to improve relations with neutral factions you can now build an offering well, Dwarves have entered the lands as the new additional neutral faction and even new spying mechanics.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Review - Boiling Steam Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (NASB) is a Super Smash Bros.-style platform fighter for Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. It’s developed in collaboration with Ludosity — the folks behind Slap City — and Fair Play Labs, published by GameMill Entertainment. Duke it out as one of your favorite Nickelodeon characters, ranging from shows you may have watched in the 90s to some of the modern day shows — Spongebob and Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants, Ren & Stimpy from the somewhat controversial show bearing the same name, Helga from Hey Arnold!, Reptar from Rugrats, Zim from Invader Zim, Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, CatDog from said show, among many others.

Flatpak 1.12 Released with Better Support for the Steam Linux Runtime Mechanism, More

Flatpak 1.12 comes eight months after Flatpak 1.10 as the new stable series that introduces numerous new features and improvements. Highlights include better support for the Steam Linux Runtime mechanism, allowing Steam to launch games with its own container runtime as /usr. In fact, this new feature allows any subsandbox to have a different /usr and/or /app. Also new is support for TUI (text-based user interface) programs like GNU Debugger, support for Flatpak instances of the same app-ID to share their /tmp or /dev/shm directories, as well as their $XDG_RUNTIME_DIR.

3 new features of the latest OpenPGP.js version

OpenPGP.js is a cryptography library that implements the OpenPGP standard, most commonly used for email encryption. ProtonMail, Mailvelope, and FlowCrypt all use OpenPGP.js, to name a few. That means the OpenPGP.js library encrypts millions of users' messages. The OpenPGP standard, first published in the 1990s, like almost anything, requires maintenance and updating for both security and usability. A "crypto refresh" of the standard is in the works, which adds modern encryption algorithms and deprecates outdated ones. To improve usability, various email applications now allow users to seamlessly encrypt their communication—without managing their keys or those of their contacts. First released in 2014, OpenPGP.js began based on an early prototype called GPG4Browsers, which is based on several scripts by Herbert Hanewinkel (among other contributors). The second version of OpenPGP.js, released in 2016, was completely reworked to use Uint8Arrays instead of strings (which significantly increased its performance) and modern ES6 modules rather than CommonJS modules internally. Versions 3 and 4, both released in 2018, added support for Elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC) and streaming, respectively.