10 Best Icon Themes for Ubuntu (2021 Edition)
Icon theme packs and theme sets are the easiest way to adapt the look and feel of your operating system to your taste. By extension, it is also the quickest. What is convenient about employing icon themes is the fact that you need not make any significant changes to your machine. Just install the icon pack you want (preferably along with a fitting theme), set your wallpaper, and that’s it.
Today’s focus is on the 10 best exceptional icon themes you can apply to your Ubuntu or similar distro irrespective of your desktop environment.
Games: TFC: The Fertile Crescent, Fly Dangerous, Children of Morta: Ancient Spirits...
Available now until at least the end of EGX on October 10, you can try out the new demo for the Bronze Age RTS game TFC: The Fertile Crescent on Steam. This is the Steam version of the popular free game available on itch.io, with the Steam version planned to have many enhancements over the original.
TFC is a classic base-building RTS inspired by the struggles of growth, advancement, and conquest in the cradle of civilization. Establish your village near fertile lands, and balance your food surplus against the size of your civilian and military might, as you build your village. Think of it kind-of like a pixel-art Age of Empires but with some unique mechanics.
Racing is apparently a thing people do in Elite Dangerous and so one developer has decided to make a game as a love-letter to the community called Fly Dangerous.
The developer mentions that racing in Elite is not particularly accessible, so the idea with Fly Dangerous is to provide a "ground-up reimplementation of a similar-enough flight model to provide a training ground and common set of tools to track leaderboards, ghosts and general tom-foolery". Sounds like it could be fun and just recently Alpha 6 was released adding in a new ship, customization for ships, a new biome map and the start of upgrades for the Time Trial mode to have some actual maps and progression.
Children of Morta: Ancient Spirits is the brand new expansion that's out now from Dead Mage and 11 bit studios, sounds like it's pretty great too. I still can't get over how good the art is.
Introducing Yajouj’Majouj, a new playable character only available in the Family Trials mode. This character has two different forms allowing you to quickly switch between, allowing you to combine different attack types together.
So, my character on Fallout New Vegas got further into the wasteland and the game started freezing and stuttering every 10-20 minutes of gameplay.
[...]
However, as with most Bethesda titles, Fallout New Vegas was infamous over the years for crashing to the desktop on Windows, and not even in a way where you could pin it down entirely and say “Oh well, that’s where it started!”, because Windows itself changes internally.
It’s really funny, because anti-GNU/Linux trolls say that GNU/Linux changes underneath and maybe some compiled code doesn’t behave as you might expect years down the road, and that Windows is so great.
The truth is that unless an OS was to stop being developed entirely, including security patches, there would be no way to ever fully guarantee 100% compatibility forever.
When I say "HP", it is really a mixed-breed. Bought it second hand from a guy who had put it together as a gaming machine. HP motherboard with i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, UEFI-BIOS. Pre-USB3, so back then added a USB3 adapter card.
Valve released a video warning off their potentially deadly Steam Deck. It's dangerous to go alone, so use their video as your guide.
Ah, the beautiful month of October, probably my favorite month of the year. The temperature outside is just right; not too hot, not too cold. The tourist season is over. The month when most of my family members were married.
What’s even better with this particular October of 2021, however, is that it’s been quite the month as far as game releases. Just this week we had Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (review on that coming real soon), Far Cry 6 for FPS fans, and today marks the release of Metroid Dread. The curious part of me, of course, wanted to test to see how well Metroid Dread would run with Ryujinx, my preferred Switch emulator for Linux.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ntopng on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ntopng is a free and open-source software for monitoring network traffic that provides a web interface for real-time network monitoring. While professional and enterprise editions of Ntopng have licensing requirements, the community edition has none. Ntopng supports various operating systems, such as Windows, BSD, Mac OS, Linux, and UNIX
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Ntopng Network Monitoring on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Redis on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Redis is an open-source (BSD licensed) in-memory database for storing data structure, caching, and as a message broker. Redis provides data structures such as strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets with range queries, bitmaps, geospatial indexes, and streams. Redis has built-in replication, Lua scripting, LRU eviction, transactions, and different levels of on-disk persistence, and provides high availability via Redis Sentinel and automatic partitioning with Redis Cluster
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Redis on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
MongoDB is a free open-source, schema-free, NoSQL database which is getting more popular day by day among web developers. It is a document-oriented database and is known for its processing speed.
In order to use MongoDB for our projects, we will first need to install it on our system along with its dependencies and some other tools. In this post, we will learn to install and set up Apache, PHP, and MongoDB on Ubuntu and Debian operating systems.
Are you annoyed about the comment color in vim? The dark blue color of the comment is often hard to read.
In this tutorial, we learn how to change the comment color in Vim. There are few methods we can use to look vim comment very readable.
GitLab is a free and open-source web-based code repository for collaborative software development for DevOps, written in Ruby and Go programming languages. GitLab’s main motto is “Bring velocity with confidence, security without sacrifice, and visibility into DevOps success.” It is quite a popular alternative to GitHub providing wiki, issue-tracking, and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install GitLab on your Debian 11 Bullseye system, along with how to get started by logging in with root so you can begin setting up GitLab to your liking or for your team’s requirements.
Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome, regardless of how much you ask of it. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave on Fedora.
Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. However, as you would know, after installing Fedora, only Mozilla Firefox is packaged with the distribution but luckily, installing Google Chrome is a straightforward task.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome on Fedora.
If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to install PostgreSQL and pgAdmin4 in Ubuntu 20.04, this post is for you! We’ll walk you through the whole process step-by-step, so it’s easy for anyone to do.
Postgres is an open-source, powerful relational database system that lets users create, edit, share, and store data quickly and flexibly. It supports all of SQL:2003 standards, which makes it great for storing any type of data. pgAdmin4 is a graphical user interface tool that allows users to manage their PostgreSQL databases from one place without having to use complicated command-line instructions or terminal commands like many other similar tools on the market offer.
Redis is a free, open-source, cross-platform NoSQL, and in-memory Key-value data structure store, used as a database server, cache, and message broker. It is written in C and developed by Salvatore Sanfilippo. It provides replication features that help you to set up highly available clusters in your production environments.
In this tutorial, I will explain how to install the Redis server on Debian 11.
How to Install Visual Studio Code (VS Code) on Fedora 34 / 35
[Ed: Can we stop promoting Microsoft proprietary software with surveillance and pro-GPL violations tools? Microsoft sites already do the promotion, 'Linux' sites ought not help them.]
Webmin is an open-source web control panel that allows you to administrate your Linux system through a web browser. With a few clicks, you can manage your users, configure the DNS, or tweak your web server. For those who are not big fans of the command line, this tool will make your server administration smooth and easily manageable.
In this article you’ll install and configure Webmin on your server and secure access to the interface with a valid certificate from Let’s Encrypt. You’ll then use Webmin to add new user accounts, and update all packages on your server from the dashboard.
In this guide we are going to install Postgresql 14 in Centos 8/Rocky Linux 8. This will also work in RHEL 8 and its derivatives.
Postgresql is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance. It was originally named POSTGRES, referring to its origins as a successor to the Ingres database developed at the University of California, Berkeley. PostgreSQL is used as the primary data store or data warehouse for many web, mobile, geospatial, and analytics applications. PostgreSQL can store structured and unstructured data in a single product.
In this guide we are going to explore how to use useradd to manage users in Linux. useradd allows you to add users in linux with specific properties, limitations, or comments.
useradd command is a low-level utility that is used for adding/creating user accounts in Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.
Linux is a multi-user system, which means that more than one person can interact with the same system at the same time. These users needs to be created before they use the system.
How do I create jenkins credentials using a golang script?
In this blog article, we are going use GoJenkins library to create jenkins Username, String and SSH credentials.
do I run Jenkins as a docker container? In this guide we are going to explore how to achieve that using docker and simplifying the process using docker compose.
Docker is a set of platform as a service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
What version of postgres client or server am I running?
In this brief guide, we are going to explore how to check which version of Postgres is running either on your machine or in a postgres instance for both the client and the server versions.
In this guide we are going to explore how to run Postresql 14 Locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run Postgresql locally without installing it in your server or if you want to run multiple versions of Postgresql seamlessly.
In this guide we are going to explore how to launch Kubernetes instance in Digital Ocean.
Digital Ocean provides a cost-effective, ready-to-use Kubernetes cluster in minutes so you can focus on building your application.
There are 2 methods to access the SSH, one is by password based and other is key based. The SSH key based authentication is meant provide a secure way to access a server with private and public key.
In this guide you are going to learn the following ways to secure your Debian machine.
In Linux, sudo (super user do) is the command prefixed with any command to have the administrative rights temporarily (as an alternative to root). Whenever you want to access any system related settings or to update a system, edit the system files, you must log in as a “root” user in Linux to do so. Root users have the rights to perform any task in the system; however, sudo privileges can also be assigned to other users to act as a root.
It is recommended to use sudo command carefully, as it has all admin rights so any misuse of this command may lead to several system’s problems. Debian is a well-known Linux distro and the latest release of this distro is Debian 11. The sudo user’s information resides in sudoers file, this file is in directory “/etc/sudoers”; the users included in sudoers file can perform all the tasks that a root can do.
In this article, we will demonstrate the possible ways to add any user to sudoers file to assign sudo privileges to that user.
It is always an exciting day for systems administrators when we get to decommission a system. It means one less resource to maintain and potentially a successful upgrade somewhere else in the environment.
In our rational exuberance, however, we can't jump in and send the resource to the great data center in the sky. Too often, an "unused" system actually serves a heretofore undocumented business function, holds critical information that folks will need down the line, or provides cross-network connectivity that nobody on staff remembers configuring.
Therefore, having a documented resource decommissioning plan is vital to making sure this process goes off without a hitch. I'll go through some of the steps to ensure a smooth decommissioning process.
Today we are looking at how to install SSF2 1.3.1.1 Beta on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
The recent contexts have shown that enterprises needed to take a different approach regarding their digital transformation and its prioritisation. They’ve experienced the need to run new configurations and operations remotely on their infrastructure. This quickly showed the benefits of automation solutions to run those changes from few central locations, which highly facilitated the task of systems and network admins. During the last decade enterprises have also been migrating to the cloud looking for quickly scalable infrastructures that the cloud service providers did take care to build and manage. Those network infrastructure capabilities in addition to a strong virtualisation approach, were key drivers to consider Software-Defined Networking (SDN) as a principal building-block of a wholly software-defined data center infrastructure.
This blog is one of a series covering SDN and the journey to model-driven cloud infrastructures. Here, we are going to talk about software-defined networking, its evolution and the key benefits it brings to the data center and cloud industry leveraging the concept of intent-based networking. Let’s begin with what SDN is.
Science becomes extra difficult when you have to work with large numbers, complex equations, or when you need fast calculations. But in the recent years, these problems have been considerably reduced thanks to the computers and more specifically, thanks to the open-source projects focused on bringing a better understanding and experience at the time of making computations.
As a student of Physics, I use several specialized tools and most of them are open source. I am going to share one of them today which is called Elk code, an open source project focused on Solid State Physics.
Though it is available in the Ubuntu repositories, there are several dependencies you need to explicitly install and configure.
Linux provides extensive support for several desktop environments like: GNOME, KDE 5, Unity, LXQt, . Moreover, desktop environments are majorly divided into two types: heavyweight and lightweight. Few desktop environments may look very interactive, but they might be ignored because they use more memory and processing power to run on Linux. For instance, GNOME and unity desktop environments fall in the heavyweight category whereas Xfce comes in the lightweight category, therefore it is better for older machines. In this article, the demonstration provides the installation of Xfce desktop environment on Debian 11:
In September, Canonical announced that it would be extending the Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) of both Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS by a further two years so that their total life reaches 10 years instead of eight. Canonical touts ESM as a paid product which it relies on for revenues, however, it’s actually possible to use ESM on three personal computers for free. Additionally, if you enable it, you get Livepatch on your system so you don’t have to restart for kernel updates.
Asking “What version of Linux am I running?” could generate a few different answers. Do you want to know the version of the Linux kernel, or just the name of the Linux distribution that’s installed? We’ll show you how to find all the answers in this guide.
Follow through this tutorial to learn how to mount remote filesystem over SSH using SSHFS. sshfs is a filesystem client based on the SSH File Transfer Protocol.
We've recently deployed multi-factor authentication for SSH access to some especially sensitive machines, which has caused me to become much more familiar with how OpenSSH's sshd and MFA interact with each other and the limits on that. Unfortunately these limits mean that some combinations of authentication methods are not really available (or not available at all). For example, in many situations you can't require people to use their Unix password and then either a public key or MFA authentication.
It might seem like an obvious point but if you want to blog, blog. Don’t work on the technology that powers your blog. Work on the content of your blog. A blog is content first, technology only incidentally.
Built from the ground up but designed to be backward-compatible with its classic quarry, Haiku follows BeOS' lead in its entirely modular design, allowing different components of the OS to be developed concurrently. It’s been a while since the OS had a stable release. In fact, even the second beta release of its under-development branch was released almost two years after the previous one.
Earlier this year we were excited to see the Filecoin Foundation give the Internet Archive its largest donation ever, to help make sure that the Internet Archive is both more sustainable as an organization, and that the works it makes available will be more permanently available on a more distributed, decentralized system. The Internet Archive is a perfect example of the type of organization that can benefit from a more distributed internet.
We discuss Guido’s new work on making CPython faster (PEP 659), Tiers of Python Interpreter Execution, and high impact, low hanging fruit performance improvements.
