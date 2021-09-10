Open Source Tax Software For Filling US Taxes

Open source software can be useful for all types of tasks, even filling tax forms if you are a US resident. Taxes in the United States are a little bit complicated compared to other countries, and there are federal taxes and state taxes, and one will need to fill many different forms – depending on their current financial status – and submit them routinely so that they don’t get accused with tax evasion or tax fraud. Typically, people may hire some 3rd-party expert to help them in the process, or do it by their own. If they are doing it by their own, then they might depend on the help of typical proprietary tax software such TurboTax. However, open source alternatives to TurboTax exist, and in today’s article we’ll be seeing two of them.

Zorin OS 16: Better GNOME With Much More Simplicity

Zorin OS is one of the more endearing Linux operating systems available for both Linux veterans and computer users transitioning from Windows. But despite some stellar improvements delivered in version 16, released Aug. 17, Zorin OS falls short of offering wider user appeal to those looking beyond Windows-like computing. However, this latest upgrade brings several improvements and a few new features to give a satisfying Linux experience that tries to be something else. That is, of course, if you are enamored with a Windows-like desktop interface or crave another rendition of simplifying the GNOME desktop. Since its inception in July 2009, Zorin has seen its mission as providing a Windows clone experience as far as the look and feel of the desktop’s design is concerned. That started to change with its version 15 release in March 2020. Zorin OS co-founder Artyom Zorin spearheaded efforts to lean more heavily on GNOME underpinnings in this independent Ubuntu-based Linux distribution. I found Zorin 15 to be a worthy operating system filled with refinements that made using the GNOME interface much better than typical GNOME retread distros.

Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Linux For Everyone, Reality 2.0, GNU World Order and More