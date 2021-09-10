Snap has grown in popularity among Linux users. Instead of using system packages, snap containerizes their dependencies. Each snap app is unaffected by whether or not a certain package is present on the system. Snap applications are simple to design and distribute for a variety of Linux distributions. Because snap programs package their dependencies in a bundle, they may be installed on any Linux distribution that supports snaps. Snap applications are an excellent way for novice Linux users to get past the learning curve. Snaps, like any other package manager, has simple commands for installing, removing, and updating snap packages. Make sure your distribution has snap installed and configured before installing a snap application. If not, use your distribution’s package manager to install snapd.

As the number of Linux applications grows, so does the concern about security. Even though there are few recorded Linux attack incidents, it is conceivable to be attacked by viruses, hackers, or malware. Because Linux is open-source, those problems are fixed faster, and the community may contribute to maintaining the Linux World ready for any bug or virus that appears. When installing a vulnerable application (or app), it may require libraries that are no longer accessible on that distro’s version. In this article, we’ll go through the key distinctions between.deb and.snap packages.

MySQL is derived from ‘My’- the cofounder’s daughter and SQL- Structured Query Language. It is an open-source type of relational database management system. This relational database system helps organize data into relatable tables, thereby enabling structural relations of different data sets. MySQL date is one of the temporal data types that can manage data values alongside other data types such as numeric data types, String data types, Boolean data types, date and time, and spatial data types. The DATE_FORMAT() function is used in MySQL to format date using the specified format value. For instance, if a date is provided, the function will format it concerning the specified parameters.

The other day I was thinking of ways to secure SSH that were a bit outside the norm. Let's face it, we've all configured SSH in /etc/ssh/sshd_config and /etc/ssh/ssh_config. We've blocked root login, we've set SSH to a non-standard port, we've installed fail2ban, and we've enabled SSH key authentication. What more can we do?

In this guide we are going to explore how to use Golang script to do operations on an SFTP server. SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) is a file transfer protocol that leverages a set of utilities that provide secure access to a remote computer to deliver secure communications. It relies on SSH.

OK, I know contrib and non-free aren't popular topics to many but I've had to sort out some simple CI for such contributions and I thought it best to document how to get it working. You will need access to the GitLab Settings for the project in Salsa - or ask someone to add some CI/CD variables on your behalf. (If CI isn't running at all, the settings will need to be modified to enable debian/salsa-ci.yml first, in the same way as packages in main).

I have a re-purposed AMD64 laptop motherboard, ready to become an experimental Ubuntu Core server. It's in fine condition. You can see that it boots an Ubuntu LiveUSB's "Try Ubuntu" environment just fine. Attached to the motherboard is a new 60GB SSD for testing. The real server will use a 1TB HDD. But Ubuntu Core doesn't install on bare metal from a Live USB. It's still easy, though.

A great user experience is (or at least, should be) an integral part of any software that involves user interaction. On the desktop, this starts with the application launch, and continues through the session. The overall time to completion of tasks as well as interactive responsiveness are a core element in this journey. If you’re a snap developer or publisher, the topic of speed may arise for various reasons. The differences in the overall architecture and principles of operation of snaps, in comparison to software deployed as Deb or RPM packages, can sometimes lead to a slower experience. This goes against the prime directive of desktop usage. In this article, we want to show you a number of methods and tools you can use to make your snaps snappy.

This simple tutorial shows how to compile and install Python 3.10.0 or other certain Python version in Ubuntu. For Ubuntu 18.04 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, there’s well trusted “deadsnakes” team PPA that maintains all the Python packages. For non-LTS releases, e.g., Ubuntu 21.04 and Ubuntu 21.10, you may build the programming language package manually from the source tarball. NOTE: Ubuntu 21.04 has Python 3.10 beta1 in universe repository, remove it if installed before doing the steps below. For Ubuntu 21.10, Python 3.10 will be soon made into the universe repository, so you may skip or install a certain version (e.g., 3.8 or 3.7) via this tutorial.

Remote desktops can be used in a variety of ways to gain access to a computer for example VNC, RDP, ssh, XDMCP, ICA, and many others. The x11vnc is an example of a Virtual Network Computing (VNC) server that allows a remote client to connect to a computer running the x11vnc software and an X Window session by polling the X server’s frame buffer for updates. Remote desktops can come in very handy in many different ways. For example, you can access your office computer from home and even manage the entire IT infrastructure. There are many different situations where you will need the x11vnc tool to assist you. The x11vnc is one of the most widely used tools for remote desktops hence in this post, we will teach you how to install x11vnc on Fedora. The commands used are generic and can be used in any Linux distribution such as Ubuntu and Debian.

KeenWrite – Java-based desktop text editor A text editor is software used for editing plain text files. It has many different uses such as modifying system configuration files, writing programming language source code, jotting down thoughts, or even making a grocery list. Whatever the level of sophistication of the editor, they typically have a common set of functionality, such as searching/replacing text, formatting text, undo/redo, importing files, as well as moving text within the file. However, some editors have interesting features. KeenWrite is an example of a text editor that stands out from the crowd.