Linux is a crucial part of the modern digital world we live in, and with good reason: It's powerful, it can run on practically anything, and it's open source — meaning free. For those who know how to use it, Linux is a wonderful tool. For those who don't know how to use it, it's as obscure as ancient Aramaic.

Luckily, it's not hard to master the basics of Linux, which are often enough to propel you toward mastery in no time at all. These four downloads represent some of the most essential things you need to know about Linux, like where to find support for various Linux distributions and related software, the 10 most important things to know if you want to become a Linux administrator, best practices for administering Linux and how to manage user accounts from the command line interface (CLI).

That's not to say these downloads are only valuable for Linux admins-to-be. Linux experts can still need a refresher every once in a while, and these could be valuable additions to a pack of personal resources.