Four essential downloads for Linux administrators, and those who want to be one
Linux is a crucial part of the modern digital world we live in, and with good reason: It's powerful, it can run on practically anything, and it's open source — meaning free. For those who know how to use it, Linux is a wonderful tool. For those who don't know how to use it, it's as obscure as ancient Aramaic.
Luckily, it's not hard to master the basics of Linux, which are often enough to propel you toward mastery in no time at all. These four downloads represent some of the most essential things you need to know about Linux, like where to find support for various Linux distributions and related software, the 10 most important things to know if you want to become a Linux administrator, best practices for administering Linux and how to manage user accounts from the command line interface (CLI).
That's not to say these downloads are only valuable for Linux admins-to-be. Linux experts can still need a refresher every once in a while, and these could be valuable additions to a pack of personal resources.
Intel is Putting More DRM Inside Linux
Announcing Istio 1.9.9
This is the final release of Istio 1.9. We urge you to upgrade to the latest Istio supported version, Istio (1.11.3). This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.9.8 and Istio 1.9.9. Also: Support for Istio 1.9 has ended
Wine 6.19
The Wine development release 6.19 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - IPHlpApi, NsiProxy, WineDbg and a few other modules converted to PE. - More HID joystick work. - Kernel parts of GDI moved to Win32u. - More work towards Dwarf 3/4 debug support. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.19.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.19.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.19 Continues Work On HID Joystick, PE Conversion
KDE Connect vs. Warpinator: Which Is Best for File Transfers?
Cloud storage has made the task of transferring files wirelessly simple enough to happen automatically in the background. But is it really worth giving some company access to your files just to move them from one machine to another, often in the same building? Sometimes even the same room! On Linux, a few apps help you transfer files between PCs in a wireless way that’s still private and secure. Two of the most popular are KDE Connect and Warpinator. Which one might you want to use, and when might you use it? Let's find out.
