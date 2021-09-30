KDE Connect vs. Warpinator: Which Is Best for File Transfers?
Cloud storage has made the task of transferring files wirelessly simple enough to happen automatically in the background. But is it really worth giving some company access to your files just to move them from one machine to another, often in the same building? Sometimes even the same room!
On Linux, a few apps help you transfer files between PCs in a wireless way that’s still private and secure. Two of the most popular are KDE Connect and Warpinator. Which one might you want to use, and when might you use it? Let's find out.
Intel is Putting More DRM Inside Linux
Announcing Istio 1.9.9
This is the final release of Istio 1.9. We urge you to upgrade to the latest Istio supported version, Istio (1.11.3). This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.9.8 and Istio 1.9.9. Also: Support for Istio 1.9 has ended
Wine 6.19
The Wine development release 6.19 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - IPHlpApi, NsiProxy, WineDbg and a few other modules converted to PE. - More HID joystick work. - Kernel parts of GDI moved to Win32u. - More work towards Dwarf 3/4 debug support. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.19.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.19.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.19 Continues Work On HID Joystick, PE Conversion
