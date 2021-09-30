This is the final release of Istio 1.9. We urge you to upgrade to the latest Istio supported version, Istio (1.11.3). This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.9.8 and Istio 1.9.9. Also: Support for Istio 1.9 has ended

A new batch of Intel kernel graphics driver code was mailed out today to DRM-Next for staging ahead of next month's Linux 5.16 kernel merge window. Lots of notable changes in this pull! This batch of code updates for the Intel DRM kernel driver in Linux 5.16 is bringing the following changes: - Intel's encrypted Protected Xe Path (PXP) is landing in mainline finally. Intel PXP works with Gen12 and newer as a hardware-protected session for clients on Xe Graphics with encrypted video memory and leveraging a trusted execution environment to protect these sessions from other clients. PXP on Linux has been in the works for a while but now is finally ready for mainline in Linux 5.16. The Mesa changes for PXP are pending and should be merged once the kernel bits are in mainline.

With the Linux 5.15 kernel there is a patch to benefit tiered memory systems with a focus on servers having persistent memory. That patch is demoting pages during page reclamation to slower tiers of memory such as Optane DC persistent memory. Intel continues building on that and other persistent memory kernel work for plumbing the kernel with optimized memory placement for these modern servers. Intel engineer Huang Ying sent out the latest patch series this week that tunes the Linux kernel's NUMA balancing behavior to optimize memory placement for memory tiering systems. These patches are further optimizing the kernel's dealing of pages in the presence of persistent memory while keeping the most important pages in DRAM.

Wine 6.19 The Wine development release 6.19 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - IPHlpApi, NsiProxy, WineDbg and a few other modules converted to PE. - More HID joystick work. - Kernel parts of GDI moved to Win32u. - More work towards Dwarf 3/4 debug support. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.19.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.19.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.