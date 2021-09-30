Kernel-Level Graphics: AMD, X, Mesa and More
A Big Batch Of AMD Graphics Driver Updates Just Sent Out For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
Building off the earlier DRM-Next staged code from last month that brought initial DisplayPort 2.0 support and other feature work, another feature pull request was submitted today of additional AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" kernel driver changes slated for Linux 5.16.
Alex Deucher has sent out another big batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD driver updates destined for Linux 5.16. Feature work is beginning to wind down as the DRM-Next cutoff approaches ahead of next month's Linux 5.15 merge window while we'll see if any additional feature code tries to make it in ahead of time.
Radeon Gallium3D Picks Up A Nice Performance Optimization For iGPU/dGPU PRIME Setups - Phoronix
The AMD Radeon Gallium3D driver code today landed a nice optimization for benefiting PRIME setups with integrated and discrete Radeon GPUs.
With this latest code for Mesa 21.3-devel to the RadeonSI driver, copies from the discrete GPU to the integrated GPU for presentation on the screen are now done asynchronously. These async copies are done using the SDMA engine and in turn allows the discrete GPU to handle more work. An Async compute context is also used as a fallback to async SDMA copies. The patch summed it up quite simply, "Doing this copy using SDMA frees up the dGPU to do more interesting things while the copy is happening; for instance the rendering of the next frame."
X.Org Modesetting Driver Will Now Better Handle Multi-Montior Mixed-VRR Setups - Phoronix
The xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver that is commonly in use for systems running an X.Org Server will soon find better support if you have a multi-monitor configuration where only some displays can support variable rate refresh (VRR / Adaptive-Sync / FreeSync).
When the X.Org modesetting driver currently encounters a multi-monitor system where some displays are VRR capable and others not, the VRR-capable property was being set simply on whatever the last added DRM output could support. So depending upon whether the VRR-capable monitor was plugged in last or not would impact whether you could make use of it with this generic driver.
Mesa 21.3 Enables NGG Culling By Default For RDNA2 GPUs - Phoronix
The Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" within Mesa 21.3 is enabling NGG culling by default for Radeon RX 6000 series (RDNA2) GPUs and newer as another performance win.
NGG culling was added to RADV this summer but initially only exposed as an opt-in feature via environment variable. This NGG-powered removal of unneeded triangles during rendering is also supported on RDNA1 / Navi 1x GPUs but is not being enabled by default -- our own tests with Navi 1x have confirmed the results to be a wash while the support is in good standing for the latest-gen GPUs.
AMD publishes GPUFORT as Open Source to address CUDA’s dominance
NVIDIA dominates the parallel computing industry largely thanks to its own solution, CUDA. In response to this domain, AMD has published the source code of GPUFORT , a project that will be under Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) and that aims to offer a translation tool so that large code bases in CUDA can work outside of the closed ecosystem. of the green giant.
The domain of CUDA and the fact that it is proprietary and owned by NVIDIA greatly limits the ability of developers to migrate to an alternative, so AMD has been working for a long time on mechanisms that help migrate specific CUDA code to interfaces compatible with its parallel computing stack supported by Radeon technology.
Most of AMD’s efforts so far have focused on code written in C and C ++. GPUFORT, for its part, is to provide support for the translation from source to source ( source to source ) of CUDA Fortran and Fortran code based on OpenACC to OpenMP 4.5+ for execution on GPU or Fortran + HIP C ++ code .
Intel is Putting More DRM Inside Linux
Announcing Istio 1.9.9
This is the final release of Istio 1.9. We urge you to upgrade to the latest Istio supported version, Istio (1.11.3). This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.9.8 and Istio 1.9.9. Also: Support for Istio 1.9 has ended
Wine 6.19
The Wine development release 6.19 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - IPHlpApi, NsiProxy, WineDbg and a few other modules converted to PE. - More HID joystick work. - Kernel parts of GDI moved to Win32u. - More work towards Dwarf 3/4 debug support. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.19.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.19.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 6.19 Continues Work On HID Joystick, PE Conversion
KDE Connect vs. Warpinator: Which Is Best for File Transfers?
Cloud storage has made the task of transferring files wirelessly simple enough to happen automatically in the background. But is it really worth giving some company access to your files just to move them from one machine to another, often in the same building? Sometimes even the same room! On Linux, a few apps help you transfer files between PCs in a wireless way that’s still private and secure. Two of the most popular are KDE Connect and Warpinator. Which one might you want to use, and when might you use it? Let's find out.
