Twitch Data Leak 2021 Includes 125GB Private Data
Another breach of the year 2021 is the Twitch Data Leak, which comprises 125GB of company data as well as the platform’s source code. An anonymous member on 4chan leaked the data on October 6, 2021.
Twitch confirmed the incident on Twitter yesterday, following the release of the data. Twitch has not revealed any information about the incident, such as how the hacker stole such sensitive information.
Windows 11 bugs slow down AMD processors, AMD and Microsoft are working on a fix [Ed: More people now realise that Vista 11 is even worse than Vista 10 because bribe-by-Microsoft media cannot quite control the narrative anymore]
Microsoft released Windows 11 this week as a free update from Windows 10 for compatible PCs. However, if you are running an AMD processor and haven’t updated yet, you may want to hold off as two performance bugs have identified.
The Linux Foundation and Fintech Open Source Foundation Announce Keynote Speakers for Open Source Strategy Forum New York 2021
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-host Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced keynote speakers for Open Source Strategy Forum New York (OSSF). The event takes place November 10, preceded by a FINOS Member event on November 9, in New York City. The schedule can be viewed here and the keynote speakers can be viewed here.
OSSF features an agenda covering recent developments and the direction of open source in financial services across a wide range of topics and domains. The event promotes deeper collaboration across finance, open source and technology and drives innovation across the industry in order to deliver better code, faster.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offering GNOME 41
The rolling release edition of openSUSE, Tumbleweed, now offers the latest GNOME 41 desktop environment in the Tumbleweed repositories. While openSUSE is known for their friendliness towards the KDE desktop, this week’s openSUSE Tumbleweed updates have made GNOME 41 available on this rolling-release distribution. GNOME 41 is the latest iteration of the popular desktop but has yet to reach the majority of Linux distributions. Fortunately, those anxious to give the desktop a try need to look no further than openSUSE Tumbleweed, that includes the latest and greatest software updates. The GNOME 41 provides significant improvements for developers, a new developer documentation website, new features in the Builder IDE and GTK4 enhancements. The software center also has a new look and makes it easier to browse and discover apps. More and original: GNOME, Salt Update in Tumbleweed
