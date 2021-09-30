Mozilla and Programming Leftovers
Reducing the Overhead of Profiling Firefox Sleeping Threads – Mozilla Performance
Firefox includes its own profiler: Visit profiler.firefox.com to enable it, and the user documentation is available from there.
The main advantages compared with using a third-party profiler, are that it’s supplied with Firefox, it can capture screenshots, it understands JavaScript stacks, and Firefox is adding “markers” to indicate important events that may be useful to developers.
Its most visible function is to capture periodic “samples” of function call stacks from a number of threads in each process. Threads are selected during configuration in about:profiling, and can range from a handful of the most important threads, to all known threads.
This sampling is performed at regular intervals, by going through all selected threads and suspending each one temporarily while a sample of its current stack is captured (this is known as “stack walking”). This costly sampling operation can have a non-negligible impact on how the rest of the Firefox code runs, this is the “overhead” of the Profiler. In order to be able to sample as many threads as possible with the smallest impact, there is ongoing work to reduce this overhead.
Lots to see in Firefox 93! - Mozilla Hacks - the Web developer blog
Firefox 93 comes with lots of lovely updates including AVIF image format support, filling of XFA-based forms in its PDF viewer and protection against insecure downloads by blocking downloads relying on insecure connections.
Web developers are now able to use static initialization blocks within JavaScript classes, and there are some Shadow DOM and Custom Elements updates. The SHA-256 algorithm is now supported for HTTP Authentication using digests. This allows much more secure authentication than previously available using the MD5 algorithm.
GCC, Clang[d], LSP client, Kate and variadic macro warnings, a short story
Kate has had an LSP plugin for sometime now, which uses Clangd. It's a great plugin that brings many code navigation/validation features, akin to those available in Qt Creator and KDevelop.
So naturally since I got it to work, I've been using it. At some point I found out about the Diagnostics tab in the LSP Client tool view in Kate, which displays useful information; however I also saw that it was plagued by a spam of the following warnings...
GCC 12 Enables Auto-Vectorization For -O2 Optimization Level - Phoronix
The change merged today is enabling the auto-vectorizer at the -O2 optimization level rather than only at -O3 and above. The auto-vectorizer is enabled by default with -O2 and using its "very cheap" cost model. The very cheap model enables vectorization if the scalar iteration count is a multiple of four, it is the "cheapest" of these cost models. Meanwhile the default cost model for vectorization at -O3 is "dynamic" for having more checks to try to determine if a vectorized code path will be faster.
Jon Chiappetta: Reddit Refresher Javascript Bookmark
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppGSL 0.3.10: Small Updatex
A new release 0.3.10 of RcppGSL is now on CRAN. upload](https://dirk.eddelbuettel.com/blog/2020/06/21#rcppgsl_0.3.8). The RcppGSL package provides an interface from R to the GNU GSL by relying on the Rcpp package.
This release brings a requested configure.ac update (just like RQuantLib yesterday and littler two days ago, along with the at-work tiledb update today). It also adds a small testing improvement. No user-visible changes, no new features. Details follow from the NEWS file.
Lang team October update
This week the lang team held its October planning meeting (minutes). We hold these meetings on the first Wednesday of every month.
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 411
Proprietary Software and Linux Foundation
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Today in Techrights
openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offering GNOME 41
The rolling release edition of openSUSE, Tumbleweed, now offers the latest GNOME 41 desktop environment in the Tumbleweed repositories. While openSUSE is known for their friendliness towards the KDE desktop, this week’s openSUSE Tumbleweed updates have made GNOME 41 available on this rolling-release distribution. GNOME 41 is the latest iteration of the popular desktop but has yet to reach the majority of Linux distributions. Fortunately, those anxious to give the desktop a try need to look no further than openSUSE Tumbleweed, that includes the latest and greatest software updates. The GNOME 41 provides significant improvements for developers, a new developer documentation website, new features in the Builder IDE and GTK4 enhancements. The software center also has a new look and makes it easier to browse and discover apps. More and original: GNOME, Salt Update in Tumbleweed
