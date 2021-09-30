Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Ubuntu: Kubernetes With MAAS and Snaps

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of October 2021 12:53:20 AM Filed under
Ubuntu
  • Provisioning bare metal Kubernetes clusters with Spectro Cloud and MAAS | Ubuntu

    Bare metal Kubernetes (K8s) is now easier than ever. Spectro Cloud has recently posted an article about integrating Kubernetes with MAAS (Metal-as-a-Service.

    In the article, they describe how they have created a provider for the Kubernetes Cluster API for Canonical MAAS (Metal-as-a-Service). This blog describes briefly the benefits of bare metal K8s, the challenges it presents, and how the work by Saad Malik and the team from Spectro Cloud solves those challenges.

    The K8s Cluster API provides an abstraction layer for provisioning to underlying infrastructure such as servers and VMs. Examples of providers include public cloud providers. Now thanks to Spectro Cloud, there is also a provider for MAAS.

  • Why your snap’s name, description, summary may have been changed, and what we’re doing about it | Ubuntu

    As you may be aware, last month, a few users reported seeing some of their snaps’ metadata (description, name, summary) being overwritten by what seemed to be old information. On closer inspection, this affected snaps for which the authors had modified the metadata via the Web publisher interface, and the metadata had reverted to the version included within the snap, which may be shorter or out-of-date.

    Upon investigation, we found that a feature that was announced in June and actually enabled on August 25th is to blame for this behavior. This feature allows publishers to use the metadata included in the snap, when a build of the snap is released to the stable channel. However, it does not (or should not) upload any new metadata information if said metadata has been manually updated by the publisher through the Web interface of the Snap Store.

  • Hate Snaps? LOL! How About Now? - Invidious

    One of the main complaints from the Snap haters is that there is only one Snap Store and it is run by Canonical. Well...not anymore. In this video I will introduce 'lol', an open-source alternative to snap that uses its own snap server 'lol-server' which is separate from the official Snap Store. And you could fork 'lol-server' to create your own Snap server if you so choose. ERRATA: BTW, the command "./lol refresh lol" did place 'lol' in the PATH (/snap/bin/lol) so simply typing 'lol' without the './' should work after that.

»

More in Tux Machines

Proprietary Software and Linux Foundation

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Looking back on 30 years of Linux history with Red Hat's Sebastian Hetze

    The Linux kernel and the second version of the GNU General Public License (GPLv2) turned 30 this year. As part of that major milestone, we asked Red Hatters who have been using or contributing to Linux since the early days about their experiences. What was it like contributing to Linux, what was it like using it? Could you imagine that Linux would have the impact it's had on the world up until now? Today we’re talking to Sebastian Hetze who has been using Linux since the early 1990s. Hetze joined Red Hat in 2012 and is now a Principal Solution Architect on the German Enterprise Sales team.

  • IBM CEO discusses Red Hat growth and its role in the company's hybrid cloud strategy - Invidious
  • 3 more phases of DevSecOps transformation | Opensource.com

    Making a major operations transition must be a long-term and well-planned process. Because DevSecOps is an important step in the DevOps journey for your organization, you are more likely to find success if you introduce and implement your transformation in phases. In my previous article, I explained the first three phases of making this change. This article presents three additional phases of DevSecOps transformation you must work through to achieve your goals. Finishing these phases requires that you foster team collaboration to carry your organization through security changes, going live with DevSecOps, and putting the tools in place for continuous learning and iteration of your DevSecOps toolchain and processes.

  • IT leadership: 5 traits of truly digital leaders | The Enterprisers Project

    Every organization can make standalone digital investments, launch many digital transformation efforts, or even hire a team of digital executives to help them achieve digital nirvana. But actions made in isolation without fully adopting what it takes to become a digital business are destined to fail. The fact is, there’s no silver bullet for building a digital organization, nor is there a clear deadline or desired end state. To truly be digital – instead of just doing digital things – a business becomes a different version of itself by adopting a complete mindset and operational shift, preparing to adapt to change continuously. Becoming a digital business means accepting that change is the rule, not the exception – and that this constant state of change is the opportunity for them to stand out, not fall behind. And it takes an exceptional team. No single individual or IT leader can do it alone.

Today in Techrights

openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offering GNOME 41

The rolling release edition of openSUSE, Tumbleweed, now offers the latest GNOME 41 desktop environment in the Tumbleweed repositories. While openSUSE is known for their friendliness towards the KDE desktop, this week’s openSUSE Tumbleweed updates have made GNOME 41 available on this rolling-release distribution. GNOME 41 is the latest iteration of the popular desktop but has yet to reach the majority of Linux distributions. Fortunately, those anxious to give the desktop a try need to look no further than openSUSE Tumbleweed, that includes the latest and greatest software updates. The GNOME 41 provides significant improvements for developers, a new developer documentation website, new features in the Builder IDE and GTK4 enhancements. The software center also has a new look and makes it easier to browse and discover apps. Read more More and original: GNOME, Salt Update in Tumbleweed

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6