Kubernetes With MAAS and Snaps
Provisioning bare metal Kubernetes clusters with Spectro Cloud and MAAS
Bare metal Kubernetes (K8s) is now easier than ever. Spectro Cloud has recently posted an article about integrating Kubernetes with MAAS (Metal-as-a-Service.
In the article, they describe how they have created a provider for the Kubernetes Cluster API for Canonical MAAS (Metal-as-a-Service). This blog describes briefly the benefits of bare metal K8s, the challenges it presents, and how the work by Saad Malik and the team from Spectro Cloud solves those challenges.
The K8s Cluster API provides an abstraction layer for provisioning to underlying infrastructure such as servers and VMs. Examples of providers include public cloud providers. Now thanks to Spectro Cloud, there is also a provider for MAAS.
Why your snap’s name, description, summary may have been changed, and what we’re doing about it | Ubuntu
As you may be aware, last month, a few users reported seeing some of their snaps’ metadata (description, name, summary) being overwritten by what seemed to be old information. On closer inspection, this affected snaps for which the authors had modified the metadata via the Web publisher interface, and the metadata had reverted to the version included within the snap, which may be shorter or out-of-date.
Upon investigation, we found that a feature that was announced in June and actually enabled on August 25th is to blame for this behavior. This feature allows publishers to use the metadata included in the snap, when a build of the snap is released to the stable channel. However, it does not (or should not) upload any new metadata information if said metadata has been manually updated by the publisher through the Web interface of the Snap Store.
Hate Snaps? LOL! How About Now? - Invidious
One of the main complaints from the Snap haters is that there is only one Snap Store and it is run by Canonical. Well...not anymore. In this video I will introduce 'lol', an open-source alternative to snap that uses its own snap server 'lol-server' which is separate from the official Snap Store. And you could fork 'lol-server' to create your own Snap server if you so choose. ERRATA: BTW, the command "./lol refresh lol" did place 'lol' in the PATH (/snap/bin/lol) so simply typing 'lol' without the './' should work after that.
