Hackable Hardware With Linux, Arduino Etc. Raspberry Pi Launches New Website For Its Hardware In a surprise move, Raspberry Pi today announced that a new website has been created to support Raspberry Pi devices, sales and documentation. This marks a change from a single website from 2011 which served both educational outreach and sales. Another change is Raspberry Pi’s social media presence, with the original Raspberry Pi twitter account focusing on the hardware, and another representing the charity and educational outreach of the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Raspberry Pi Trading and the Raspberry Pi Foundation have long been separate entities. Raspberry Pi Trading is responsible for the hardware engineering and sales of Raspberry Pi while Raspberry Pi Foundation is a charity that provides educational outreach such as learning resources and teacher outreach program “Picademy”. In two blog posts, one written by Liz Upton, executive director of communications for Raspberry Pi Trading, and another from Philip Colligan chief executive of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, we learn that the division is a necessary step as the user base grows and their requirements change. The new raspberrypi.com website aims to serve those interested in the Raspberry Pi hardware and software and provides documentation and links to resellers offering official Raspberry Pi boards and accessories.

GPD XP is a modular handheld Android gaming device (coming soon) Chinese device maker GPD has made a name for itself in recent years with a series of handheld gaming PCs that run Windows. But GPD actually got its start making Android devices, and the company is sort of going back to its roots with the new GPD XP handheld game system… but it’s also looking to the future.

Retro Dreamer G4A CM4 by My Retro Game Case Build Yourself!!! Customize it!!! Play with it!!! Retro handheld Raspberry Pi cm4 game console.

Compact Whiskey Lake system offers optional dual-CAN module Kontron’s Linux-friendly “KBox A-150-WKL” embedded PC has an 8th Gen Whisky Lake CPU, up to 64GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x DP, 2x COM, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, 3x M.2, and optional CAN and DIN-rail. Kontron has announced a fanless embedded computer with optional DIN-rail support that runs Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or Win 10 IoT on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors. The KBox A-150-WKL is said to be based on a 3.5-inch SBC, which is likely Kontron’s 3.5″-SBC-WLU. The 180 x 134 x 50mm system is designed for fieldbus environments and process control, as well as for industrial firewalls and other embedded applications.

LEONARDO: The Hopping, Flying Bipedal Robot | Hackaday LEONARDO, a somewhat tortured name derived from “LEgs ONboARD drOne,” is actually just what it appears to be: a quadcopter with a set of legs. It comes to us from Caltech’s Center for Autonomous Systems and Technologies, and the video below makes it easy to see what kind of advantages a kinematic mash-up like this would offer. LEO combines walking and flying to achieve a kind of locomotion that looks completely alien, kind of a bouncy, tip-toeing step that really looks like someone just learning how to walk in high heels. The upper drone aspect of LEO provides a lot of the stabilization needed for walking; the thrust from the rotors is where that bouncy compliance comes from. But the rotors can also instantly ramp up the thrust so LEO can fly over obstacles, like stairs. It’s also pretty good at slacklining and skateboarding, too.

PICMG spec standardizes links between IoT controllers and sensors PICMG has ratified an “IoT.1” firmware spec for standardizing plug-and-play communications between IoT controllers and sensors and effecters. The spec works with PICMG’s recent microSAM MCU module form factor. PICMG, which is known primarily for its COM Express standards, has released its first draft of a firmware spec for Internet of Things connectivity at the sensor level. The IoT.1 spec is primarily concerned with microcontroller connections with sensors. However, starting with IoT.2, the spec will extend upward to industrial controllers and IoT gateways that runs Linux or Windows on COM Express modules and other PICMG form factors.

LED Matrix Hourglass Knows Which Way Is Up | Hackaday The unit uses an Arduino (with ATMEGA328P) and an MPU-6050 accelerometer breakout board to sense orientation and movement, and the rest is just a matter of software. Both the Arduino and the MPU-6050 board are readily available and not particularly expensive, and the LED matrix displays are just 8×8 arrays of red/green LEDs, each driven by a HT16K33 LED controller IC.

Instantly test your cables by plugging them into this device | Arduino Blog Cables come in a wide variety of styles and attempting to diagnose a potential fault in one of their tiny wires can be tricky, especially without access to fancy test equipment. To combat this problem, TechKiwiGadgets created a small device called the Touch Screen Cable Tracer, which has several varieties of connectors on both ends that allow for a USB and RJ45 cable to be plugged in and subsequently tested. The board selected for this project was an Arduino Mega due to its large amount of RAM and GPIO pins. Placed on top of this was an ILI9325 2.8” TFT screen, which shows the menu for the cable tracing device and the current state of the attached cable. TechKiwiGadgets also designed, fabricated, and assembled a custom cable tracer shield that snaps onto the Arduino and exposes a mirrored set of connectors on either end.