KDE Itinerary @ ITS City Hack Hamburg 2021
After almost 19 month I finally got to attend a non-virtual event for KDE again, the ITS City Hack Hamburg 2021 last weekend. This has been a good opportunity for exchange and connecting with the Open Transport community, people and organizations we are collaborating with to make applications like KDE Itinerary or KTrip possible.
OpenTripPlanner and KPublicTransport
Meeting some of the people working on OpenTripPlanner (OTP) and operating instances of that has been particularly useful for KPublicTransport, our client library for realtime public transport data queries.
One issue we had been struggling with is automatically selecting the right instance for a given location. This has been complicated by some installations reporting bizarre bounding polygons. This is typically caused by a few issues in the data consumed by OTP. I got shown diagnostic tools and new API to identify those problems, which allows better bug reports to upstream, fixing OSM input data ourselves, and applying outlier filters we already have in the library anyway.
