Kodi 19.2 Improves Xbox Support and Support for Devices Running Old Android Versions

Kodi 19.2 is here five months after Kodi 19.1, which introduced initial support of the Kodi 19 “Matrix” series for the Xbox gaming console, added better support for SMB shares, improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems, enabled file caching by default for network filesystems, and fixed playback of optical DVDs in Linux.

The big news in Kodi 19.2 is that Xbox support has been greatly improved. For example, it improves the performance of the HEVC DXVA2 decoder using 128 byte aligned decoder surfaces, improves support for 10-bit swap chain surfaces used for HDR-capable TVs, and improves swap chain performance when using the DXGI_SWAP_EFFECT_FLIP_DISCARD variable.

Devices: GNU/Linux on SoCs

  • Iono RP - An industrial PLC with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU - CNX Software

    Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU has been used in many boards, but I think I had seen the dual-core MCU in a PLC, or even any industrial products just yet. Sfera Labs Iono RP is a compact I/O module (PLC) with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller that’s programmable in C/C++ and MicroPython, or even the Arduino IDE. The DIN-Rail mountable, RP2040 based industrial PLC offers digital and analog input and output lines, power relays, and an RS-485 interface, supports power input from 12V-24V with all signals accessible through terminal blocks. Sfera Labs can also provide some optional options such as an RTC or an earthquake sensor module.

  • Minitel Terminal Becomes Mini Laptop

    In 1980, France took a step into the future when the telecom companies introduced the Minitel system — a precursor to the Web where users could shop, buy train tickets, check stocks, and send and receive electronic mail through a small terminal. Minitel still had 10 million monthly connections in 2009, but the service was discontinued in 2012.

  • GPU-less NXP i.MX 8XLite Cortex-A35/M4 SoC is aimed at IIoT & V2X applications - CNX Software

    Software support includes a Linux BSP, firmware the V2X accelerator, and AUTOSAR MCAL. There will also be an i.MX 8XLite evaluation kit that will come with board design files and a hardware design guide. Public information is limited at this time, with NXP i.MX 8XLite processor still in “preproduction”.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More

  • Chhavi - An ESP32-based fingerprint sensor with optional NFC, battery (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    The Arduino programmable fingerprint sensor is equipped with Fingerprints‘ FPC BM-Lite fingerprint capacitive biometric sensor that’s much more compact and power-efficient than traditional optical fingerprint sensors.

  • Blues Wireless Swan board adds castellated holes to Adafruit Feather form factor - CNX Software

    We’ve often written about Adafruit Feather-compatible boards in the past, but Blues Wireless Swan board is a little different, as the STM32L4-based board comes with castellated holes instead of just through holes which allows the board to expose up to 55 GPIOs, or 36 more pins than a traditional feather-compatible board. The company also introduced the “Feather Starter Kit for Swan” that enables the board to work with the company’s Notecard LTE Cat-M/NB-IoT M.2 modem that ships with 10-year (up to 500MB) of IoT connectivity, as well as GPS/GNSS connectivity.

  • 3D Printed Preschooler Proof MP3 Player Takes A Beat-ing

    Prototyping new ideas can be a lot of fun, but putting new projects in a durable enclosure can be a difficulty. This is especially the case when the user of this product is one of the most destructive forces in nature: A toddler! This is the circumstance that [blue blade] found himself in when he wanted to build a durable MP3 player for his grandson, and you can see the results of his work below the break. The hardware is simple: A 16850 lithium-ion battery powers an MP3 Decoder/Amplifier module that plays MP3s stored on a Micro SD card. A speaker, power switch, and micro USB powered battery charger complete the build. What stands out most is the enclosure. Why? When children are involved, durability isn’t a matter of product lifetime, it’s also a matter of safety. Items that are easily broken aren’t just useless, they can be dangerous. With this in mind, [blue blade] built a brightly colored enclosure with extra thick walls joined by metal bolts. Externally, a rounded cover bolts over the charger connector and Micro SD card slot. The only other protrusion is a lighted rocker switch for powering the MP3 player on and off.

  • Nifty Chip Adapter Does The Impossible | Hackaday

    The semiconductor shortage has curtailed the choices available to designers and caused some inventive solutions to be found, but the one used by [djzc] is probably the most inventive we’ve yet seen. The footprint trap, when a board is designed for one footprint but shortages mean the part is only available in another, has caught out many an engineer this year. In this case an FTDI chip had been designed with a PCB footprint for a QFN package when the only chip to be found was a QFP from a breakout board.

FSFE and EEF on Free Software Licensing

Programming Leftovers

  • Youth Hacking 4 Freedom – from the Free Software Foundation Europe

    And there’s more: Thorsten Behrens from The Document Foundation’s Board of Directors is on the jury. So, if you fill the requirements listed above and want to get hacking on a project, join in!

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: corels 0.0.3 on CRAN: Update

    An updated version of the corels package is now on CRAN! The change is chiefly an updated configure.ac (just like RcppGSL yesterday, RQuantLib two days ago, and littler three days ago.

  • Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn OpenMP - LinuxLinks

    OpenMP (Open Multi-Processing) is an open standard API for Shared Memory parallelization in C, C++ and Fortran which consist of three primary API components: compiler directives, runtime routines and environment variables. An OpenMP-parallelised application starts as a serial application that runs on a single compute core. When instructed by the programmer, the application spawns a number of threads, which can run concurrently on separate cores. Thus, work can be distributed to leverage more resources. Here’s our recommended OpenMP tutorials.

  • Open source developers are unique: Tips for working with and managing community-centric dev teams [iophk: the TechRepublic link is about IBM, so maybe it should not be included]

    Is there anything unique about working with, managing or being an open source developer. On a recent episode of Dynamic Developer, I spoke with Todd Moore, vice president for open technology and developer advocacy, at IBM about these topics as well what he looks for when hiring open source developers, the right way for companies to turn their open source projects into open standards and some of the coolest open technology initiatives IBM is working on.

    Todd has a long history in software and hardware development and is a leader in the open source world. He and his team of developers have worked with leading open source communities like the Apache Software Foundation, Linux Foundation, Eclipse and OpenStack.

    The following is a transcript of the interview, edited for readability. You can listen to the podcast player embedded in this article, watch a video above or read a transcript of the interview below.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 133: Integer Square Roots and Smith Numbers

    These are some answers for Week 133 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar. Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a few days from now (on October 10, 2021 at 23:59). This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.

  • Python Provides Classic Basic | Hackaday

    Back in the late 1970s and early 1980s when you turned on a PC, more often than not, you’d get a Basic prompt. Most people would then load a game from a tape, but if you were inclined to program you could just start writing. [Richpl] wanted that same experience and thus PyBasic was born.

  • Solution another YandexQ question via sieve of eratosthenes in Python

