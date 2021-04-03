8 Best Open Source Library Management Software in 2021
Library management software is a tool to manage the in-house functioning of a library. It helps to manage, handle, and maintain countless books in the library.
Library management software allows you to find books quickly, issue and reissue them instantly, and efficiently manage all the data.
In this article, we will give you a brief on the best open source library management software in 2021.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 705 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: GNU/Linux on SoCs
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
FSFE and EEF on Free Software Licensing
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
20 min 59 sec ago
35 min 40 sec ago
44 min 51 sec ago
47 min 8 sec ago
48 min 15 sec ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago