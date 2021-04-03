today's howtos
Hello IPv6: a minimal tutorial for IPv4 users
In this post, I explain how the well-known IPv4 concepts work in IPv6. This post is aimed for home and small office networks. So if you know about ARP, DHCP, and NAT, and if you wonder how these work in IPv6 networks, this post is perfect for you. If you already know about IPv6 addresses, NDP, RA, PD, SLAAC, and DHCPv6, there is nothing new here.
[Fixed] error: snap "package" not found
Snap has grown in popularity among Linux users. Instead of using system packages, snap containerizes their dependencies. Each snap app is unaffected by whether or not a certain package is present on the system.
Snap applications are simple to design and distribute for a variety of Linux distributions. Because snap programs package their dependencies in a bundle, they may be installed on any Linux distribution that supports snaps. Snap applications are an excellent way for novice Linux users to get past the learning curve.
Snaps, like any other package manager, has simple commands for installing, removing, and updating snap packages. Make sure your distribution has snap installed and configured before installing a snap application. If not, use your distribution’s package manager to install snapd.
How to install Blockbench on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Blockbench on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Set Up Nginx as a Reverse Proxy for Apache on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to set up Nginx as a reverse proxy for Apache on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx and Apache both are free, open-source, and most popular web servers around the world. Apache is known for its power while Nginx is known for its speed. Both have some pros and cons. Nginx will be used as a frontend web server that will handle client requests and send them to Apache, which will be our backend web server, and return the requested response. This procedure allows obtaining various benefits from performance to safety.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Nginx as a reverse proxy for Apache on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Install ImageMagick or its php module on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server
The commands given here to install ImageMagick or PHP Imagick are applicable for both Ubuntu 18.0 LTS Bionic and Ubuntu 204.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
ImageMagick is a free, open-source software package for creating and editing raster graphics. It can currently read, modify and write more than 200 of the most popular image formats. In addition, images can be generated dynamically, which is why it is also used by web applications. it is also available as a PHP module to integrate the functionally of ImageMagick for PHP-based applications or CMS such as WordPress.
Well, if you are looking for an ImageMagick alternative the there is a program graphicsmagick, a spin-off of it, and can also be installed on Ubuntu via the default package manager.
Crash bash, in case you ever want to for whatever reason
Create Virtual/Secondary IP addresses on an Interface in Linux - kifarunix.com
Follow through this tutorial to learn how to create virtual/secondary IP addresses on an interface in Linux. This enables you to assign multiple IP addresses to a single interface.
