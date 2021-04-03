KDE Frameworks 5.87 Makes Plasma Discover Faster, Improves Support for Kirigami Apps
KDE Frameworks 5.87 is here to make the Plasma Discover graphical package manager faster when checking for updates and when loading the initial content from any of the Add-Ons categories, fix a crash in the Dolphin file manager, Plasma desktop and other KDE apps when undoing a file copy, and to adds icons in the Breeze icon theme for different types of Godot Engine files.
Furthermore, KDE Frameworks 5.87 greatly improves support for Kirigami-based apps by making the header text in their toolbars smaller to better match the scale of everything around it, add correct spacing between items in narrow and mobile-style form layouts within groups, add support for navigating between sidebar list items using the arrow and Enter keys, as well as to hide some textual headers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 888 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: GNU/Linux on SoCs
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
FSFE and EEF on Free Software Licensing
Programming Leftovers
KDE Ships Frameworks 5.87.0
KDE Ships Frameworks 5.87.0