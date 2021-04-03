Proprietary Software Leftovers
Macquarie Health Corporation hit by Windows Hive ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]
Jim Walter and Juan Andres Guerrero-Saade said in a blog post about Hive in August: "The group is notable in its undiscerning choice of targets, having no limits when it comes to healthcare providers and hospitals, as evidenced in a recent attack on Memorial Health System hospitals in Ohio.
"Hive ransomware is written in Go to take advantage of the language’s concurrency features to encrypt files faster. Hive remains active with as many as 30 victim companies listed on its Hive Leaks onion site at the time of writing."
Democrats urge federal agencies to address use of cryptocurrencies for ransomware payments
A group of Democrats on Friday urged the Biden administration to do more to confront the growing use of cryptocurrency markets in ransomware attacks, which have become an increasing national security threat over the past year.
Apple is appealing the Epic Games ruling it originally called a ‘resounding victory’
As part of the appeal, Apple is asking for a stay to prevent the company from having to implement the new anti-steering rules, arguing that it “will allow Apple to protect consumers and safeguard its platform while the company works through the complex and rapidly evolving legal, technological, and economic issues.” And the company’s arguments there are pretty revealing if we’re reading the document right.
Apple appeals the Epic Games ruling, asks for stay on order to (sightly) loosen App Store restrictions - Liliputing
Apple is appealing a court ruling from September that would have required it to allow iPhone and iPad app developers to accept in-app payments using third-party payment systems.
Currently not only does Apple require developers to use Apple’ own in-app payment service, with Apple taking a 30% commission on all purchases, but the company prevents developers from even mentioning in the app that there might be another way to pay. Apple does plan to soften its stance on that next year for some apps next year, but not for games.
Apple Seeks to Delay Ruling Loosening Its Grip on App Store
The iPhone maker gave notice Friday that will appeal a judge’s ruling in its fight with Epic Games Inc. ordering the Cupertino, California-based company to stop blocking developers from letting users complete in-app purchases on the web. It also asked the judge to put her Dec. 9 deadline for App Store rule changes on hold during the appeal, which if allowed could keep business as usual for Apple for at least a year.
