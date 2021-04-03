Programming Leftovers
Youth Hacking 4 Freedom – from the Free Software Foundation Europe
And there’s more: Thorsten Behrens from The Document Foundation’s Board of Directors is on the jury. So, if you fill the requirements listed above and want to get hacking on a project, join in!
Dirk Eddelbuettel: corels 0.0.3 on CRAN: Update
An updated version of the corels package is now on CRAN!
The change is chiefly an updated configure.ac (just like RcppGSL yesterday, RQuantLib two days ago, and littler three days ago.
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn OpenMP - LinuxLinks
OpenMP (Open Multi-Processing) is an open standard API for Shared Memory parallelization in C, C++ and Fortran which consist of three primary API components: compiler directives, runtime routines and environment variables.
An OpenMP-parallelised application starts as a serial application that runs on a single compute core. When instructed by the programmer, the application spawns a number of threads, which can run concurrently on separate cores. Thus, work can be distributed to leverage more resources.
Here’s our recommended OpenMP tutorials.
Open source developers are unique: Tips for working with and managing community-centric dev teams [iophk: the TechRepublic link is about IBM, so maybe it should not be included]
Is there anything unique about working with, managing or being an open source developer. On a recent episode of Dynamic Developer, I spoke with Todd Moore, vice president for open technology and developer advocacy, at IBM about these topics as well what he looks for when hiring open source developers, the right way for companies to turn their open source projects into open standards and some of the coolest open technology initiatives IBM is working on.
Todd has a long history in software and hardware development and is a leader in the open source world. He and his team of developers have worked with leading open source communities like the Apache Software Foundation, Linux Foundation, Eclipse and OpenStack.
The following is a transcript of the interview, edited for readability. You can listen to the podcast player embedded in this article, watch a video above or read a transcript of the interview below.
Perl Weekly Challenge 133: Integer Square Roots and Smith Numbers
These are some answers for Week 133 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a few days from now (on October 10, 2021 at 23:59). This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.
Python Provides Classic Basic | Hackaday
Back in the late 1970s and early 1980s when you turned on a PC, more often than not, you’d get a Basic prompt. Most people would then load a game from a tape, but if you were inclined to program you could just start writing. [Richpl] wanted that same experience and thus PyBasic was born.
Solution another YandexQ question via sieve of eratosthenes in Python
