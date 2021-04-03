FSFE and EEF on Free Software Licensing
Learn about Free Software in the Legal Context with FSFE's Legal Education Day [Ed: FSFE has the audacity to profit from the 4 freedoms whose pioneer it has been slandering]
The FSFE is organizing a Legal Education Day on Saturday, 6 November 2021. This online event is open for all to attend. It will include talks and Q&A sessions on the basics of copyright law, licenses, and other legal topics. The event will help Free Software developers to understand these legal topics so that their software projects can reach their full potential.
We all love the four freedoms that Free Software grants to users and developers, and how they benefit the individual user as well as digital society as a whole. In order to ensure these freedoms, users of Free Software rely on legal instruments and the legal system to be able to enforce them when other try to take them away from us.
Virtual Workshop Tuesday: EFF’s Mitch Stoltz Will Discuss Free Software Movement On Panel Examining Ethics and Open Source Software Licensing
