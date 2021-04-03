Devices: GNU/Linux on SoCs
Iono RP - An industrial PLC with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU - CNX Software
Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU has been used in many boards, but I think I had seen the dual-core MCU in a PLC, or even any industrial products just yet. Sfera Labs Iono RP is a compact I/O module (PLC) with a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller that’s programmable in C/C++ and MicroPython, or even the Arduino IDE.
The DIN-Rail mountable, RP2040 based industrial PLC offers digital and analog input and output lines, power relays, and an RS-485 interface, supports power input from 12V-24V with all signals accessible through terminal blocks. Sfera Labs can also provide some optional options such as an RTC or an earthquake sensor module.
Minitel Terminal Becomes Mini Laptop
In 1980, France took a step into the future when the telecom companies introduced the Minitel system — a precursor to the Web where users could shop, buy train tickets, check stocks, and send and receive electronic mail through a small terminal. Minitel still had 10 million monthly connections in 2009, but the service was discontinued in 2012.
GPU-less NXP i.MX 8XLite Cortex-A35/M4 SoC is aimed at IIoT & V2X applications - CNX Software
Software support includes a Linux BSP, firmware the V2X accelerator, and AUTOSAR MCAL. There will also be an i.MX 8XLite evaluation kit that will come with board design files and a hardware design guide. Public information is limited at this time, with NXP i.MX 8XLite processor still in “preproduction”.
