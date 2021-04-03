IBM/Red Hat: VodafoneZiggo, 'Open5G', and More Openwashing
VodafoneZiggo Calls on Red Hat to Help Power 5G and IT Application Innovation
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has been selected by VodafoneZiggo to provide a hybrid cloud platform based on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. The platform will be designed to unify application infrastructure for VodafoneZiggo’s network and IT architectures, including its new standalone 5G core, targeting increased productivity and faster time to market.
[...]
VodafoneZiggo already had a common platform in place for its 4G mobile core and several business applications, built on Red Hat OpenStack Platform. The company chose to continue this horizontal platform approach by selecting Red Hat OpenShift as its foundation for cloud-native applications across both the network and the business, with 5G Core as its first deployment. After a successful proof of concept, VodafoneZiggo enlisted Red Hat Consulting to support the production roll out of Red Hat OpenShift and to provide guidance for embracing agile development models like DevSecOps as well as moving to a more open, collaborative culture. This new environment can deliver benefits for people and processes, such as greater team cohesion, cross-functional observability of platform and workloads, proactive resolution of operational issues and reduced downtime. The end goal is to deliver a better user experience for customers and partners.
Bharti Airtel CTO: ‘5G Is a Tough Use Case’ [Ed: "Open5G" is openwashing of patent traps]
Mobile network operators must view the shift to hybrid cloud and automation amid 5G deployments as a journey that won’t return benefits quickly, Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said at Red Hat’s Open5G event.
[...]
The global operator, which has service in 18 countries and the second largest mobile network in India, worked with Red Hat to build a hybrid cloud architecture that allows it to simplify operations and “drop in capacities and capabilities on the go,” he said.
Hybrid cloud also equips Bharti Airtel with the resources to overcome challenges resulting from global supply chain shortages by automating network management as it works through plans to deploy 5G services, according to Sekhon.
How disagreement creates unity in open source [Ed: Incredible that IBM published such an article about viciously defaming and attacking RMS, who founded the whole movement]
It's early 2020, I'm less than a year into my new people management role, and I'm already feeling like a trouble maker. I just finished reviewing a team proposal, and I have concerns about it. My heart races, and my muscles tighten. I don't want to be difficult by challenging ideas as the new person on the team.
My fear says to be quiet, but my intuition tells me to speak up. I decide that I owe it to my team to follow my intuition, so I swallow my anxiety and work up the courage to talk with my manager. I get a few sentences in, explaining my concerns, and he smiles and says, "It's okay to disagree."
This was a pivotal moment. My manager's openness dissolved my doubts about sharing conflicting ideas and started me on a new path of discovering the value of disagreement.
