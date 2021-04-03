today's leftovers
-
Video Editing with Linux: Tips and Tricks to Manage Kdenlive’s Settings, Files and More.
Next in our video editing series for the Librem 14, Gardiner Bryant digs into projects files, settings, and keybindings for Kdenlive, an open source video editing solution. This video will help those that use Kdenlive work more efficiently. We hope you find this series useful and informative, and we hope to do similar projects like this in the future, so if you have ideas for topics you’d like us to cover, please let us know!
-
【Linux From Scratch】I'm Now A Distro Maintainer - Invidious
I've promised a Linux From Scratch series for a very long time and I've kept putting it off but we're finally here and I'm finally ready to hate my life.
-
Kubernetes Blog: Introducing ClusterClass and Managed Topologies in Cluster API
Before getting into the details, let's take a step back and look at the history of Cluster API.
The Cluster API project started three years ago, and the first releases focused on extensibility and implementing a declarative API that allows a seamless experience across infrastructure providers. This was a success with many cloud providers: AWS, Azure, Digital Ocean, GCP, Metal3, vSphere and still counting.
With extensibility addressed, the focus shifted to features, like automatic control plane and etcd management, health-based machine remediation, machine rollout strategies and more.
Fast forwarding to 2021, with lots of companies using Cluster API to manage fleets of Kubernetes clusters running workloads in production, the community focused its effort on stabilization of both code, APIs, documentation, and on extensive test signals which inform Kubernetes releases.
With solid foundations in place, and a vibrant and welcoming community that still continues to grow, it was time to plan another iteration on our UX for both new and advanced users.
Enter ClusterClass and Managed Topologies, tada!
[...]
We want to make managed topologies even more powerful and flexible, allowing users to dynamically change bits of a ClusterClass according to the specific needs of a Cluster; this will ensure the same simple and intuitive UX for solving complex problems like e.g. selecting machine image for a specific Kubernetes version and for a specific region of your infrastructure provider, or injecting proxy configurations in the entire Cluster, and so on.
-
powerapplet-tray fixed for recent kernels
I received an email from R Melville, that the tray battery monitor isn't working in EasyOS 3.0, but is working with the Buster-series.
I looked at the source code, and found that it relies on a deprecated feature in the kernel, that has been removed in the kernel. Don't know what kernel version it happened, but CONFIG_ACPI_PROCFS_POWER is removed.
This configure option causes the appearance of /proc/acpi/battery, but that folder is no longer there. The battery status, on my laptop, is now at /sys/class/power_supply/BAT1
And just to make life more complicated, it seems that in earlier kernels it was /sys/class/power_supply/BAT0, but the kernel developers decided to rename it to BAT1. Don't know what kernel version that started either.
-
Improving test coverage for cameras in KernelCI
Earlier this year, I joined Collabora as an intern to work on improving testing in libcamera and automating it through KernelCI. Having recently completed the internship, here's a look back at this experience and what was accomplished.
-
Catchup 2021-10-08
The loongson hardware platform has been retired. The upcoming OpenBSD 7.0 will be the last release to support this platform.
-
Early Access CRPG Black Geyser Adds Mac And Linux Support | MMORPG.com
CRPG Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness has been in early access for about six weeks now, and in that time the studio has pushed around 12 major updates centered around community feedback. Today's addition of Mac and Linux support is one such update, fulfilling a long community request.
-
Google Reader is still defunct, but now you can ‘follow’ RSS feeds in Chrome on Android
You can follow a site through the browser’s three-dot menu to subscribe to its RSS feed and have it update in your Chrome app. Sites you’re following will appear in a tab called “following,” which sits along Google’s “for you” tab of recommended articles. The feature isn’t out yet on iOS, so I’m not able to check it out on my phone, but Felt shared some screenshots of what it looks like on Android so you can get an idea.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: GNU/Linux on SoCs
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
FSFE and EEF on Free Software Licensing
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
20 min 59 sec ago
35 min 40 sec ago
44 min 51 sec ago
47 min 8 sec ago
48 min 15 sec ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago