Security FUD From ESET Against So-called 'Linux'
Cyber Security Today, Oct. 8, 2021 – New Linux malware, a new hacking group and a thick advisory report from Microsoft [Ed: How to craft propaganda: associate Linux with "malware" (that actually has nothing to do with Linux) and make back doors giants like Microsoft look like a bunch of security professionals; of course this publisher is paid by Microsoft to do this.]
'FontOnLake' Malware Family Targets Linux Systems [Ed: This is not about Linux, just as holes in Adobe Photoshop are not about Windows (this is crafty spin and a black PR campaign]
Researchers Warn of FontOnLake Rootkit Malware Targeting Linux Systems [Ed: "It's currently not known how the attackers gain initial access to the network," but they blame Linux for merely existing inside an already-compromised network. This is lousy journalism or not journalism at all. It's marketing spam for ESET.]
Cybersecurity researchers have detailed a new campaign that likely targets entities in Southeast Asia with a previously unrecognized Linux malware that's engineered to enable remote access to its operators, in addition to amassing credentials and function as a proxy server.
ESET Research uncovers FontOnLake, a Targeted malware attacking Linux [Ed: This isn't about Linux but about ESET attacking Linux with FUD, just for shameless self-promotion; they don't even know how attackers get to the systems in the first place]
