Cybersecurity researchers have detailed a new campaign that likely targets entities in Southeast Asia with a previously unrecognized Linux malware that's engineered to enable remote access to its operators, in addition to amassing credentials and function as a proxy server.

Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 "Bullseye" Released with 24 Security Updates and 75 Bug Fixes Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 is here about two months after the release of Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" as an up to date installation and live medium that includues all the latest security updates and bug fixes pushed through the stable software repositories during this time. Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 comes with a total of 99 updated packages, split into 75 miscellaneous bug fixes and 24 security updates. This makes it easier to deploy the latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" operating system on new machines as you don't have to download hundreds of updates after the installation.