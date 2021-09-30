Kernel: Intel, AMD, and FUTEX2
Intel Begins Preparing Linux Graphics Driver For Multi-Tile Hardware - Phoronix
Intel has been preparing Xe HP bring-up for many months already including fundamental work around their discrete graphics/accelerator support for their Linux graphics driver stack going back quite a while. On the Xe HP front, Friday afternoon brought an important patch series posted for the first time: initial work around multi-tile support.
Intel Xe HP / Ponte Vecchio introduces the notion of a multi-tile / chiplet design. So far the Intel Linux graphics driver has only been built around a single tile design but the patches sent out on Friday afternoon begin the infrastructure changes in the i915 kernel DRM driver to support multiple tiles.
AMD DisplayPort Thunderbolt Tunneling driver already available in latest Linux kernel patches, USB4 support finally coming in early 2022 - NotebookCheck.net News
New Linux graphics kernel patches with USB4 DisplayPort Tunneling are now available from AMD. The tunneling feature allows the USB, DisplayPort and PCIe transfer protocols to operate simultaneously by sharing the available bandwidth. For now, only the DisplayPort 1.4 specs are supported with AMD's tunneling drivers. Hopefully, DisplayPort 2.0 specs could be added by the time AMD introduces its next gen embedded and laptop solutions in early 2022.
Phoronix reports that the latest AMD GPU kernel graphics driver for Linux includes mentions of USB4 DisplayPort tunneling. This is a new feature specific to the USB4 standard that ties directly to the Thunderbolt 3 standard. It allows multiple protocols like USB, DisplayPort and PCIe to operate at the same time, although with restricted bandwidth. USB4 also supports alt modes that target the full bandwidth at a specific protocol. For instance, the DisplayPort 2.0 protocol supported now by USB4 can use up to 80 Gbps bandwidth to enable 8K resolutions at 60 Hz with HDR10 color gamut. However, the AMD Linux driver currently only supports DisplayPort 1.4 tunneling through Thunderbolt 3, which limits the available bandwidth to well under 40 Gbps, yet this solution may still be helpful when using a USB dock.
It Appears FUTEX2 Will Land For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
Barring any last minute reservations it appears the initial "FUTEX2" work that is of much interest to Linux gamers enjoying Steam Play / Proton will find that kernel functionality in Linux 5.16.
The FUTEX2 work was slimmed down this year to focus just on the WaitForMultipleObjects-type behavior as offered by Windows. Those patches in turn were picked up for tip/tip.git's "locking/core" branch. With it now hitting this Git branch, it makes it almost definite that it will be found in the next merge window (Linux 5.16) barring any problems creeping up that would cause a revert.
More in Tux Machines
Security FUD From ESET Against So-called 'Linux'
How to Enable Dark Mode in Web Browser
This guide is about guiding you how to enable dark mode in popular web browsers such as Firefox, Google Chrome, Chromium and Microsoft Edge.
Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 "Bullseye" Released with 24 Security Updates and 75 Bug Fixes
Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 is here about two months after the release of Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" as an up to date installation and live medium that includues all the latest security updates and bug fixes pushed through the stable software repositories during this time. Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 comes with a total of 99 updated packages, split into 75 miscellaneous bug fixes and 24 security updates. This makes it easier to deploy the latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" operating system on new machines as you don't have to download hundreds of updates after the installation.
