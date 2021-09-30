Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Spotted on Raspberry Pi The scent of a Raspberry Pi port can be traced to Twitter, where System76’s Principal Engineer and Pop!_OS maintainer Jeremy Soller recently posted a photo showing the 64 bit OS apparently running on a stock Raspberry Pi 400. More tellingly, he also shared a link to a repository full of Pop!_OS packages for ARM devices. For those not already familiar, Pop!_OS is an Ubuntu-based OS that’s free and open-source, with a custom Gnome desktop known as COSMIC. It’s maintained by System76, a computer builder operating out of Denver, Colorado, that sells laptops, desktops and servers, all with either Pop!_OS or Ubuntu installed. They’re quite keen on Linux there, it could be said. Pop!_OS is notable for its support of AMD and Nvidia GPUs with no additional tinkering, and its auto-tiling desktop, which fills your display with app windows. A tabbed, web-browser-like, look is also available, along with a complete set of keyboard shortcuts to move windows around. It has a 7.5% share of all Steam installations on Linux, according to the Steam Hardware Survey. More System 76: Marquita Wiggins is Developing her Open Source Graphic Design Program: Designy

Debian-Based Sparky and EasyOS Updates Sparky: Kotatogram Desktop There is a new application available for Sparkers: Kotatogram Desktop

EasyOS: Dropbear ssh server and client compiled

gtk-vnc compiled for EasyOS

x11vnc remote X11 VNC server compiled

EasyOS: Google forcing us to use gmail in standard mode Right from the early days of gmail, I have used it in "basic html view". However, recently it has been coming up in "standard view", and despite trying to set it back to basic html view, persists in coming up in standard view. [....] ...it seems, gmail looks at the user-agent string, and does not recognise Brave browser. Feedback at the above link says changing the user-agent string in Brave to Chrome* fixes it. There is a fix, if you want to force basic html view, it can be specified in the URL. A couple of sites give this URL, and I even found it recommended at a Google help site: https://mail.google.com/?ui=html ...works for me, but some people are reporting that it only works "sometimes".