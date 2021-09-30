Videos/Audiocasts/Shows:
-
Compress Your SVGs, Save Space With SVGCleaner - Invidious
SVGs are a great way to create images that can be infinitely scaled but due to how they work it's very easy to have an SVG file that is considerably larger than it ever needs to be but luckily they're also very easy to compress.
-
I'm Now A Distro Maintainer - Invidious
I've promised a Linux From Scratch series for a very long time and I've kept putting it off but we're finally here and I'm finally ready to hate my life.
-
KDE DEVLOG: Understanding Plasma's Panels - Kockatoo Tube
-
BSDNow 423: RACK the Stack
FreeBSD serves Netflix Video at 400Gb/s, Using the RACK TCP stack, an OpenBSD script to update packages fast, Plasma System Monitor and FreeBSD, TrueNAS vs FreeNAS (and why you should upgrade!), auto lock screen on OpenBSD using xidle and xlock, and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 570 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Spotted on Raspberry Pi
The scent of a Raspberry Pi port can be traced to Twitter, where System76’s Principal Engineer and Pop!_OS maintainer Jeremy Soller recently posted a photo showing the 64 bit OS apparently running on a stock Raspberry Pi 400. More tellingly, he also shared a link to a repository full of Pop!_OS packages for ARM devices. For those not already familiar, Pop!_OS is an Ubuntu-based OS that’s free and open-source, with a custom Gnome desktop known as COSMIC. It’s maintained by System76, a computer builder operating out of Denver, Colorado, that sells laptops, desktops and servers, all with either Pop!_OS or Ubuntu installed. They’re quite keen on Linux there, it could be said. Pop!_OS is notable for its support of AMD and Nvidia GPUs with no additional tinkering, and its auto-tiling desktop, which fills your display with app windows. A tabbed, web-browser-like, look is also available, along with a complete set of keyboard shortcuts to move windows around. It has a 7.5% share of all Steam installations on Linux, according to the Steam Hardware Survey. More System 76: Marquita Wiggins is Developing her Open Source Graphic Design Program: Designy
Debian-Based Sparky and EasyOS Updates
Android Leftovers
Kernel: Intel, AMD, and FUTEX2
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago