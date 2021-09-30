Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of October 2021 09:44:27 PM
HowTos
  • How To Install MicroK8s on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MicroK8s on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MicroK8s is a lightweight upstream Kubernetes distribution package to run as an immutable container. MicroK8s follows upstream Kubernetes releases and focuses on providing an effortless installation and management experience. Here’s how to get started running your own cluster.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MicroK8s on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Installing Linux 5.14 Kernel on Debian 11 - itsfoss.net

    The kernel plays a significant role, and although the kernel is pretty fresh in Debian 11, chances are it won’t suit you for some reason. Moreover, the 5.14 kernel contains many changes that are likely to affect Debian for the better. Of the main changes in the 5.14 kernel, we can note improved support for AMD Ryzen processors, the btrfs file system has been optimized, for Lenovo laptops a added WMI interface for changing BIOS settings has been , support for Dell Hardware Privacy, and support for Intel Alder Lake P graphics has been added in the 5.14 kernel and much more,

    At the end of the article, consider the moment when you want to install Debian 11 with a default kernel that does not support modern hardware.

  • Install and use NMCLI tool on Debian Linux - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, we provide a step by step guide on how to install and use NMCLI tool on Debian Linux.

  • Everyday admin: learning from a near-disaster with Ceph
  • How to install Gfortran 9, 10 or 11 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Let’s see the commands that we can use to install Gfortran 5/6/7/8/9/10/11 versions on Ubuntu 18.04/20.04/21.04, Linux Mint, Debian, and other similar systems.

    FORTRAN is the abbreviation of Formula Translation. This high-level language was designed for science, engineering problems, or those problems in enterprise management that can be expressed by mathematical formulas, and its numerical calculation function is strong.

    It was proposed in 1954 and officially used in 1956. It has a history of sixty years until 2021, but it is still enduring. It has always been the main language used in the field of numerical computing. However, it has also been an object-oriented programming language since 2003, which is used in particular for numerical calculations in science, technology, and research.

    The GNU version of Fortran is known as GFortran, a GNU Fortran compiler, which is part of the free GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) for Fortran 95/2003/2008/2018. Learn more about it on Wikipedia.

    Here we will learn the steps to install GFortran’s latest version on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal fossa to start learning this programming language

  • How To Install Duf Disk Utility on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Duf Disk Utility on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Duf (disk usage/free) is a command-line utility to find disk usage in Linux and Unix systems. One of the excellent features of Duf is its ability to display the disk usage details in a beautiful, user-friendly layout in tab form. You can even get the disk usage output in JSON format as well.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Duf Disk Utility on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Spotted on Raspberry Pi

The scent of a Raspberry Pi port can be traced to Twitter, where System76’s Principal Engineer and Pop!_OS maintainer Jeremy Soller recently posted a photo showing the 64 bit OS apparently running on a stock Raspberry Pi 400. More tellingly, he also shared a link to a repository full of Pop!_OS packages for ARM devices. For those not already familiar, Pop!_OS is an Ubuntu-based OS that’s free and open-source, with a custom Gnome desktop known as COSMIC. It’s maintained by System76, a computer builder operating out of Denver, Colorado, that sells laptops, desktops and servers, all with either Pop!_OS or Ubuntu installed. They’re quite keen on Linux there, it could be said. Pop!_OS is notable for its support of AMD and Nvidia GPUs with no additional tinkering, and its auto-tiling desktop, which fills your display with app windows. A tabbed, web-browser-like, look is also available, along with a complete set of keyboard shortcuts to move windows around. It has a 7.5% share of all Steam installations on Linux, according to the Steam Hardware Survey. Read more More System 76: Marquita Wiggins is Developing her Open Source Graphic Design Program: Designy

Debian-Based Sparky and EasyOS Updates

  • Sparky: Kotatogram Desktop

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: Kotatogram Desktop

  • EasyOS: Dropbear ssh server and client compiled
  • gtk-vnc compiled for EasyOS
  • x11vnc remote X11 VNC server compiled
  • EasyOS: Google forcing us to use gmail in standard mode

    Right from the early days of gmail, I have used it in "basic html view". However, recently it has been coming up in "standard view", and despite trying to set it back to basic html view, persists in coming up in standard view. [....] ...it seems, gmail looks at the user-agent string, and does not recognise Brave browser. Feedback at the above link says changing the user-agent string in Brave to Chrome* fixes it. There is a fix, if you want to force basic html view, it can be specified in the URL. A couple of sites give this URL, and I even found it recommended at a Google help site: https://mail.google.com/?ui=html ...works for me, but some people are reporting that it only works "sometimes".

Android Leftovers

Kernel: Intel, AMD, and FUTEX2

  • Intel Begins Preparing Linux Graphics Driver For Multi-Tile Hardware - Phoronix

    Intel has been preparing Xe HP bring-up for many months already including fundamental work around their discrete graphics/accelerator support for their Linux graphics driver stack going back quite a while. On the Xe HP front, Friday afternoon brought an important patch series posted for the first time: initial work around multi-tile support. Intel Xe HP / Ponte Vecchio introduces the notion of a multi-tile / chiplet design. So far the Intel Linux graphics driver has only been built around a single tile design but the patches sent out on Friday afternoon begin the infrastructure changes in the i915 kernel DRM driver to support multiple tiles.

  • AMD DisplayPort Thunderbolt Tunneling driver already available in latest Linux kernel patches, USB4 support finally coming in early 2022 - NotebookCheck.net News

    New Linux graphics kernel patches with USB4 DisplayPort Tunneling are now available from AMD. The tunneling feature allows the USB, DisplayPort and PCIe transfer protocols to operate simultaneously by sharing the available bandwidth. For now, only the DisplayPort 1.4 specs are supported with AMD's tunneling drivers. Hopefully, DisplayPort 2.0 specs could be added by the time AMD introduces its next gen embedded and laptop solutions in early 2022. [...] Phoronix reports that the latest AMD GPU kernel graphics driver for Linux includes mentions of USB4 DisplayPort tunneling. This is a new feature specific to the USB4 standard that ties directly to the Thunderbolt 3 standard. It allows multiple protocols like USB, DisplayPort and PCIe to operate at the same time, although with restricted bandwidth. USB4 also supports alt modes that target the full bandwidth at a specific protocol. For instance, the DisplayPort 2.0 protocol supported now by USB4 can use up to 80 Gbps bandwidth to enable 8K resolutions at 60 Hz with HDR10 color gamut. However, the AMD Linux driver currently only supports DisplayPort 1.4 tunneling through Thunderbolt 3, which limits the available bandwidth to well under 40 Gbps, yet this solution may still be helpful when using a USB dock.

  • It Appears FUTEX2 Will Land For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    Barring any last minute reservations it appears the initial "FUTEX2" work that is of much interest to Linux gamers enjoying Steam Play / Proton will find that kernel functionality in Linux 5.16. The FUTEX2 work was slimmed down this year to focus just on the WaitForMultipleObjects-type behavior as offered by Windows. Those patches in turn were picked up for tip/tip.git's "locking/core" branch. With it now hitting this Git branch, it makes it almost definite that it will be found in the next merge window (Linux 5.16) barring any problems creeping up that would cause a revert.

