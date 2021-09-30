today's howtos
How To Install MicroK8s on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MicroK8s on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MicroK8s is a lightweight upstream Kubernetes distribution package to run as an immutable container. MicroK8s follows upstream Kubernetes releases and focuses on providing an effortless installation and management experience. Here’s how to get started running your own cluster.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MicroK8s on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Installing Linux 5.14 Kernel on Debian 11 - itsfoss.net
The kernel plays a significant role, and although the kernel is pretty fresh in Debian 11, chances are it won’t suit you for some reason. Moreover, the 5.14 kernel contains many changes that are likely to affect Debian for the better. Of the main changes in the 5.14 kernel, we can note improved support for AMD Ryzen processors, the btrfs file system has been optimized, for Lenovo laptops a added WMI interface for changing BIOS settings has been , support for Dell Hardware Privacy, and support for Intel Alder Lake P graphics has been added in the 5.14 kernel and much more,
At the end of the article, consider the moment when you want to install Debian 11 with a default kernel that does not support modern hardware.
Install and use NMCLI tool on Debian Linux - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, we provide a step by step guide on how to install and use NMCLI tool on Debian Linux.
Everyday admin: learning from a near-disaster with Ceph
How to install Gfortran 9, 10 or 11 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Let’s see the commands that we can use to install Gfortran 5/6/7/8/9/10/11 versions on Ubuntu 18.04/20.04/21.04, Linux Mint, Debian, and other similar systems.
FORTRAN is the abbreviation of Formula Translation. This high-level language was designed for science, engineering problems, or those problems in enterprise management that can be expressed by mathematical formulas, and its numerical calculation function is strong.
It was proposed in 1954 and officially used in 1956. It has a history of sixty years until 2021, but it is still enduring. It has always been the main language used in the field of numerical computing. However, it has also been an object-oriented programming language since 2003, which is used in particular for numerical calculations in science, technology, and research.
The GNU version of Fortran is known as GFortran, a GNU Fortran compiler, which is part of the free GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) for Fortran 95/2003/2008/2018. Learn more about it on Wikipedia.
Here we will learn the steps to install GFortran’s latest version on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal fossa to start learning this programming language
How To Install Duf Disk Utility on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Duf Disk Utility on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Duf (disk usage/free) is a command-line utility to find disk usage in Linux and Unix systems. One of the excellent features of Duf is its ability to display the disk usage details in a beautiful, user-friendly layout in tab form. You can even get the disk usage output in JSON format as well.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Duf Disk Utility on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
