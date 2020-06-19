Free Software Leftovers
[Older] Apache Software Foundation updates Drill for broader SQL queries
The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) this week updated an open source Apache Drill tool that enables end users to query multiple data sources using SQL — without waiting for enterprise IT teams to create schemas and set up pipelines.
New Members of the Community Code of Conduct Committee [Ed: PostgreSQL puts engineering aside to focus on banning people, in particular people who have 'strong' views on corporations and might "offend" powerful people's feelings. This focuses on gender and nationality, not anything technical or corporate ("The Committee is comprised of 4 women, 3 men, and 0 nonbinary individuals"). Creating quotas for "nonbinary individuals" means there's a career incentive to change gender; that can propel people into positions of power just to meet diversity quotas. Criteria that would be more meaningful would be, works or does not work for large monopolist because it is well known what harms Free software communities the most, based on history. In the case of the Linux Foundation , for instance, hiring for "diversity" has not prevented the Board being hijacked by Linux-hostile companies.]
The PostgreSQL Community Code of Conduct Committee welcomes three new members...
A digital dollar CBDC may use this privacy preserving design
During the dot-com boom, the technology contender for e-money was eCash from DigiCash, and this CBDC design is based on the ideas of its founder David Chaum and the successor to eCash, the open source GNU Taler. During the 1990s, DigiCash was piloted by Deutsche Bank and there were rumors of interest from Goldman Sachs, Visa, Microsoft and Netscape.
New and Improved Hacktoberfest Now Underway
Hacktoberfest 2021 is underway, and this year DigitalOcean has made updates to the event, starting with “maintainer-friendly rules” that include “allowing repos to opt-in to Hacktoberfest, ensuring only accepted pull requests count towards participants’ Hacktoberfest goals,” reports Mike Melanson.
This Week in Programming: Hacktoberfest Goes Opt-In Only [Ed: Conflicts of interest noted]
With October suddenly upon us, it’s every open source maintainer’s favorite time of year – Hacktoberfest!
[...]
The New Stack is a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Partners, an investor in the following companies mentioned in this article: MADE.
Amazon Web Services and Gitlab are sponsors of The New Stack.
Recap of the Hybrid LibreOffice Conference 2021 in Hamburg
Recently, our LibreOffice Conference 2021 took place – and online, due to the ongoing pandemic situation. But some members of the German community organized a small “hybrid” event in Hamburg!
Here's how to setup your own Microsoft 365 alternative
Use Collabora Online to edit documents from within the web browser, à la Google Docs and Microsoft 365
Want to support Firefox? Great, you'll have no problem with personalised, sponsored search suggestions then [Ed: Microsoft Tim writing about Mozilla becoming hardly better than Google, its main sponsor (and Microsoft is of course even worse)]
Mozilla is trialling personalised advertising in its Firefox Suggest feature, along with sponsored search results, with users told that it "helps fund Firefox development."
Firefox Suggest was first introduced last month in Firefox 92, billed as "a new discovery feature that is built directly into the browser."
The feature provides links as the user types in the search bar, which can be based on local browsing history, bookmarks and open tabs, or on "sponsored suggestions from vetted partners." Currently, users outside the US only see these uncontentious local prompts.
Python and Perl Programming
Karen Sandler, Outreachy & Debian Money in Albania
We found the six Albanian/Kosovan women who received GSoC & Outreachy money, tickets to DebConf and many other events following the former leader around Europe. These are snapshots of their Github activity for the last 12 months. We decided not to write their names. We don't want to vilify these women. We want to ask who decided to spend over $30,000 on them without any plan?
Mozilla Thunderbird 91.2 Finally Allows OTA Upgrades from Thunderbird 78 or Earlier
Thunderbird 91 was launched two months ago, but it wasn’t offered as an OTA (Over-the-Air) upgrade from Thunderbird 78 and earlier releases. After three minor point releases, Thunderbird 91.2 is here and enables support for OTA upgrades from earlier Thunderbird versions. Thunderbird 91.2 is also a minor update, bringing only the ability to use a unique filename when saving a single message in the .eml file format, as well as a bunch of bug fixes. But the major change in this release is the ability to upgrade from Thunderbird 78 and earlier versions without from within the app.
today's howtos
