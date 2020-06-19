Python and Perl Programming
-
But not those at Google, Uber, Dropbox, Soundcloud, Slack, and Medium. The programmers at top corporations have long fallen for the language with the cute mascot.
-
According to a TIOBE statement in October 2021, Python is now the most popular programming language in the world.
According to the latest ratings from the software company TIOBE, Python is now the most popular programming language in the world. The so-called TIOBE Index is based on the number of language searches performed online, which may also be a measure of a language’s popularity.
-
Quite a few of the posts prior to this one where inspired by a post of fellow blogger. I would like to double down on that today. Vadim wrangled with symbols and Fabio enjoyed renaming them. Having struggled with packages in the past, Vadim’s post was very helpful in making me realise, .HOW is how I can get hold of the object that is the package. And if Perl can do it, there is surely no way to stop Raku to have the same capability.
We want to re-export functions while changing their name. Just adding a prefix will do for now. That presents the first problem. Currently, there is no way to get named arguments to use handed to sub EXPORT. Any Hash will also be gobbled up. All we have are positional parameters. Since Raku is omni-paradigmatic, that wont pose a challenge.
-
The open source world and Chinese manufacturing have a long relationship. Some fifteen years ago, the big topic was how companies could open-source their hardware designs and not get driven bankrupt by competition from overseas. Companies like Sparkfun, Adafruit, Arduino, Maple Labs, Pololu, and many more demonstrated that this wasn’t impossible after all.
Karen Sandler, Outreachy & Debian Money in Albania
We found the six Albanian/Kosovan women who received GSoC & Outreachy money, tickets to DebConf and many other events following the former leader around Europe.
These are snapshots of their Github activity for the last 12 months. We decided not to write their names.
We don't want to vilify these women. We want to ask who decided to spend over $30,000 on them without any plan?
Mozilla Thunderbird 91.2 Finally Allows OTA Upgrades from Thunderbird 78 or Earlier
Thunderbird 91 was launched two months ago, but it wasn’t offered as an OTA (Over-the-Air) upgrade from Thunderbird 78 and earlier releases. After three minor point releases, Thunderbird 91.2 is here and enables support for OTA upgrades from earlier Thunderbird versions.
Thunderbird 91.2 is also a minor update, bringing only the ability to use a unique filename when saving a single message in the .eml file format, as well as a bunch of bug fixes. But the major change in this release is the ability to upgrade from Thunderbird 78 and earlier versions without from within the app.
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MicroK8s on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MicroK8s is a lightweight upstream Kubernetes distribution package to run as an immutable container. MicroK8s follows upstream Kubernetes releases and focuses on providing an effortless installation and management experience. Here’s how to get started running your own cluster.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MicroK8s on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
The kernel plays a significant role, and although the kernel is pretty fresh in Debian 11, chances are it won’t suit you for some reason. Moreover, the 5.14 kernel contains many changes that are likely to affect Debian for the better. Of the main changes in the 5.14 kernel, we can note improved support for AMD Ryzen processors, the btrfs file system has been optimized, for Lenovo laptops a added WMI interface for changing BIOS settings has been , support for Dell Hardware Privacy, and support for Intel Alder Lake P graphics has been added in the 5.14 kernel and much more,
At the end of the article, consider the moment when you want to install Debian 11 with a default kernel that does not support modern hardware.
-
In this tutorial, we provide a step by step guide on how to install and use NMCLI tool on Debian Linux.
-
Let’s see the commands that we can use to install Gfortran 5/6/7/8/9/10/11 versions on Ubuntu 18.04/20.04/21.04, Linux Mint, Debian, and other similar systems.
FORTRAN is the abbreviation of Formula Translation. This high-level language was designed for science, engineering problems, or those problems in enterprise management that can be expressed by mathematical formulas, and its numerical calculation function is strong.
It was proposed in 1954 and officially used in 1956. It has a history of sixty years until 2021, but it is still enduring. It has always been the main language used in the field of numerical computing. However, it has also been an object-oriented programming language since 2003, which is used in particular for numerical calculations in science, technology, and research.
The GNU version of Fortran is known as GFortran, a GNU Fortran compiler, which is part of the free GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) for Fortran 95/2003/2008/2018. Learn more about it on Wikipedia.
Here we will learn the steps to install GFortran’s latest version on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal fossa to start learning this programming language
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Duf Disk Utility on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Duf (disk usage/free) is a command-line utility to find disk usage in Linux and Unix systems. One of the excellent features of Duf is its ability to display the disk usage details in a beautiful, user-friendly layout in tab form. You can even get the disk usage output in JSON format as well.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Duf Disk Utility on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Recent comments
5 hours 29 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago